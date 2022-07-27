Sandhills Global Forum Returns with In-Person Workshops, Roundtable Discussions, and Equipment Industry Seminars

LINCOLN, Neb., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of professionals from across the agriculture, commercial trucking, construction, heavy machinery, and aviation industries will convene in Lincoln, Nebraska, on August 9th and 10th for the 2022 Sandhills Global Forum. Attendees will include equipment and parts dealers, fleet owners and operators, auctioneers, and representatives from manufacturing companies, equipment rental and leasing facilities, and aviation businesses.

Sandhills Global - we are the cloud. www.sandhills.jobs (PRNewsfoto/Sandhills Publishing Company) (PRNewswire)

The popular in-person event will start on Tuesday, August 9th, with a golf scramble and reception. Networking opportunities will continue on Wednesday, August 10th, with the addition of seminars, one-on-one workshops, and roundtable discussions.

Attendees can opt to receive quick overviews of new and upcoming Sandhills products and features by attending various workshop sessions, which will begin every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Session topics will include maximizing equipment liquidation potential through a combination of retail, wholesale, and auction solutions; obtaining real-time and future machine valuations to set the best prices for the market; providing customers with competitive equipment financing to streamline sales; and much more.

Guests can also participate in in-depth, industry-specific roundtable discussions, and attend keynote addresses in which experts will speak to recent market changes and offer insights into where those markets are headed. Featured keynote speakers include Ron "Gus" Gustafson, who will give remarks on how businesses can turn setbacks into comebacks, and David O. Woods, who will discuss the skills modern leaders need to develop trust and improve the culture across an organization.

Anyone wishing to attend the event should contact Sandhills Global soon as space is limited.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

800-331-1978

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandhills Global