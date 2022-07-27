L'ORÉAL USA RANKED WITHIN THE TOP 10 OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN BY FORBES

The placement recognizes the beauty industry leader's long-standing commitment to gender equity and inclusion

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal USA, the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, was recognized within the top 10 on America's Best Employers for Women, a list compiled by Forbes and market research company Statista. The ranking (#6) is the result of demonstrated strength in key areas such as diversity, working conditions and likeliness to recommend the employer as well as policies and practices that support women's professional development and advancement, including parental leave and pay equity. Gender-diverse leadership was also considered.

"At L'Oréal USA, we embed our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy within every aspect of our business and we have a rigorous, company-wide approach to ensuring ongoing progress toward our goals. That means we review our people data regularly, test new initiatives, work with trusted partners to benchmark and assess ourselves, and continuously optimize our strategy," said David Greenberg, CEO of L'Oréal USA. "We are honored to be recognized within the top 10 of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes, and we are committed to being a best-in-class employer for people across all dimensions of diversity."

L'Oréal USA has a long-standing commitment to advancing gender equity, reflected in its data-driven approach and engagement with the EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) Foundation to ensure external audits on internal initiative. In 2021, L'Oréal USA was recognized as the first company worldwide to be EDGEplus certified—a new standard recognizing organizations that go beyond gender and measure the intersectionality between gender and race/ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, and nationality. As part of the certification process, L'Oréal developed an internal global pay measurement tool based on the EDGE methodology to consistently measure and monitor equitable pay across its global workforce. The results demonstrated that L'Oréal USA exceeded the EDGE standard for pay equity at the organizational level, virtually eliminating a pay gap based on gender, controlling for observable and explainable factors such as performance.

L'Oréal USA also offers employees generous benefits including, but not limited to a 16-week parental leave policy that includes paid leave for childbirth at 100% of base pay for up to 8 consecutive weeks, plus paid bonding leave at 100% of base pay for up to 8 weeks for parents to bond with and care for a new child(ren), either through childbirth, adoption, surrogacy, legal guardianship or foster care. The company also offers Family Building Leave up to 8 weeks at 100% pay to support families in the adoption or surrogacy planning process.

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $8 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

