Anthology and Yellowdig Deliver Enhanced Student Engagement Platform for Higher Education Institutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology , a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, and Yellowdig, a data-driven platform that helps institutions create more engaging student experiences, today announced a partnership to offer a deeper experience for students using Blackboard Learn and Blackboard Learn Ultra. The integration enables Anthology clients to deploy Yellowdig through Blackboard Learn to maximize the joint learning experience. Yellowdig's one-click access streamlines connections between students, making mutual support easier whether students are learning remotely or on campus. Learners are rewarded with participation points when they have meaningful interactions with both their peers and instructors.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology) (PRNewswire)

"This partnership delivers a more interactive and inclusive experience by gamifying engagement and ultimately creates a deeper connection between students and instructors," said Rob Sparks, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Anthology. "By collaborating with Yellowdig and fellow organizations focused on student success, we're helping institutions take a more student-centric approach to teaching and learning using Anthology's Blackboard Learn solution."

Blackboard Learn Ultra delivers a simpler, more powerful teaching and learning experience that goes beyond the traditional learning management system (LMS). Learn Ultra fosters student self-expression, offers a leading test-taking experience, and delivers the ability to surface actionable data insights that help learners, instructors and institutions meet their goals. With a consistent cadence of new features driven by client feedback, Learn Ultra continues to build momentum as the learning environment of choice for higher education institutions globally.

Yellowdig's technology integrates seamlessly with existing LMS and student portals to create organic, student-led learning communities. The mission of these communities is to connect learners and their instructors while moving students from being passive receivers of information to active finders and creators of knowledge. This shift powers deeper learning and enables high-impact instruction while saving valuable faculty time. Yellowdig's ability to engage students and faculty will help Anthology clients improve academic outcomes and increase student success.

"Yellowdig's point system and community-focused design encourage meaningful connections and frequent visits," said Dr. Brian Verdine, Vice President of Academic Product Engagement for Yellowdig. "From these elements, a constantly active community forms that fosters natural, thoughtful, valuable conversations about course content. All too often this level of interaction is missing from courses, especially online classes or any course with more than 15 students."

About Yellowdig

Yellowdig is a Philadelphia-based EdTech SaaS company that believes in changing the way students engage with their education by offering a modern platform designed to foster meaningful interactions between students— for in-person, blended, and online programs alike. We aim to turn every classroom, bootcamp, student club, or professional organization into an active learning community through our Yellowdig Engage platform. The platform was built on three main principles: Agency, Mastery, and Connectedness. This focus has resulted in a platform that turns learners into co-creators of knowledge and empowers them with robust performance analytics as they cruise through an enjoyable and enriching learning journey. Learn more about how we can help you build thriving communities at yellowdig.co.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders, and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

CONTACT: Chelcee Coffman, chelcee.coffman@blackboard.com, 704-615-7603

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthology