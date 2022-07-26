CEO Coaching International Celebrates 50th Client Exit, Congratulates Quicken Steel on Sale to Majestic Steel USA

Strategic Partners STS Capital Partners Led the Sale and Carson Wealth Provided Financial Guidance

MIAMI, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to congratulate its client, Quicken Steel LLC, on recently being acquired by Majestic Steel USA, Inc. This marks CEO Coaching International's 50th client exit, the majority of which have been eight, nine, or 10-figure exits.

According to the press release, Quicken Steel, a manufacturer of steel buildings and components based in Claxton, Georgia, "will continue to operate independently while using Majestic resources to create synergies. With a niche in providing short lead-times and the quick installation of steel buildings, it's a downstream opportunity that aligns with Majestic's approach to growth and innovation."

"I feel very blessed to have connected with CEO Coaching International when I did," said Jonathan Sherrill, President of Quicken Steel. "My coach, John Giegerich, is world-class, and brought tremendous value to me, my team, and the whole acquisition process."

"I'm proud of Jonathan and his leadership team and all they've done to achieve this major goal," said John Giegerich, a CEO Coaching International partner and coach who has worked closely with Sherrill for more than a year. "I look forward to Quicken continuing to grow as they execute our strategy as part of the Majestic Steel family."

Two CEO Coaching International Strategic Partners were instrumental to the transaction. Global M&A firm STS Capital Partners led the sale as the sell-side investment bank advisor, and wealth strategists Carson Wealth worked with President Jonathan Sherrill on tax and estate planning.

For more information about Quicken Steel, visit https://www.quicksteelbuildings.com. For more information about CEO Coaching International or to connect with an executive coach, visit CEOCoachingInternational.com/contact.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

