CLINT BLACK ANNOUNCES 2022-23 DATES FOR YEAR TWO OF THE "MOSTLY HITS & THE MRS." TOUR STARTING ON NOVEMBER 17TH IN BURNSVILLE, MN

LISA HARTMAN BLACK AND LILY PEARL BLACK WILL ONCE AGAIN JOIN BLACK FOLLOWING THE SUCCESS OF THEIR 2021-22 " MOSTLY HITS & THE MRS. " TOUR THAT RESULTED IN A WIDELY-VIEWED PBS SPECIAL

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music legend Clint Black delighted his fans with the "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour in 2021-22 that resulted in a widely-watched PBS Special, which began airing in June. His wife actress/entertainer Lisa Hartman Black and his talented 21-year-old daughter, singer/pianist Lily Pearl Black will again join him for year two of the "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour starting November 17, 2022. The tour will have an extended run until February 5, 2023 in Pensacola, FL. "Having my family on the road is the best and the reactions have been everything we hoped they would be!" commented Black.

On July 29, tickets for the forthcoming "Mostly Hits & The Mrs." tour will go on sale to the public. There will be an artist pre-sale starting on July 27 and the concert venues will have a pre-sale on July 28. The dates listed below can be purchased at www.clintblack.com, Ticketmaster and at venue websites. Special VIP packages will be available at all shows. Black is currently touring with his band; tickets are on sale for those dates with details available on his website as well. Pepper Entertainment is the national tour promoter. Additional tour dates will be announced shortly.

Nov 17 – Burnsville, MN AMES CENTER

Nov 18 – Appleton WI FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Nov 19 – Rochester MN MAYO CIVIC CENTER

Nov 20 – Dubuque IA FIVE FLAGS CENTER

Dec 1 – Fort Smith AR ARCBEST PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Dec 2 – Tulsa, OK TULSA THEATRE

Dec 3 – Wichita, KS ORPHEUM THEATRE

Dec 4 – Ottumwa, IA BRIDGE VIEW CENTER

Dec 8 - Kalispell, MT WACHHOLZ COLLEGE CENTER

Dec 9 – Helena, MT HELENA CIVIC CENTER

Dec 10 – Billings, MT ALBERTA BAIR THEATER

Dec 15 – Toledo, OH STRANAHAN THEATRE

Dec 16 – Kalamazoo, MI KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE

Dec 17 – Evansville, IN VICTORY THEATRE

Dec 18 – Rockford, IL CORONADO PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Jan 27 – San Antonio, TX TOBIN CENTER

Jan 28 – Amarillo, TX CIVIC CENTER AUDITORIUM

Jan 29 – Albuquerque, NM KIVA AUDITORIUM

Feb 2 – Melbourne, FL KING CENTER

Feb 3 – Key West, FL – Key Western Festival

Feb 5 – Pensacola, FL SAENGER THEATRE

About Clint Black :

Clint Black surged to superstardom leading the fabled Class of '89, with five consecutive singles from his triple platinum debut album, "Killin' Time," reaching #1; a feat never accomplished before in any music genre. He followed that with his second album, certified triple platinum "Put Yourself in My Shoes," followed by a string of certified gold and multi- platinum albums. Black has earned 22 #1 singles and 31 Top 10's, making him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era. He has sold more than 20 million records and has received dozens of major awards and nominations including a GRAMMY and stars on both the Music City and Hollywood Walk of Fames. In 2021, Black launched Clint Black Cowboy Coffee, a line of Texas-roasted coffee available at clintblackcoffee.com. Black also hosts and co-produces "Talking in Circles with Clint Black," which just completed a successful second season on Circle TV. The talk show is a behind-the-scenes conversation with two entertainers talking "shop." Guests have included Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Joe Bonamassa, Dennis Quaid and Luke Combs to name a few. The show will begin its third season in September and airs Saturday nights at 10 p.m. EST following Opry Live.

For more information, visit www.clintblack.com

About Lisa Hartman Black :

Lisa Hartman Black starred in the iconic TV show "Knots Landing," which launched her career in a formidable array of movies and mini-series. With her prowess as an actress and her high TVQ, Lisa assured top ratings for the networks with her performances in "The Operation" with Joe Penny, "Roses Are for The Rich" with Bruce Dern, "Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues" with James Brolin and "Without A Kiss Goodbye" with Chris Meloni and Cloris Leachman. She starred in three mini-series: "Valley of the Dolls," "2000 Malibu Road" and Judith Krantz's "Dazzle." Lisa and Clint starred together in "Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack" and "Flicka: Country Pride." Lily Pearl joined in the cast of the latter at age nine. Clint and Lisa released their Grammy-nominated duet, "When I Said I Do," in 1999, which won an Academy of Country Music Award. The two were a part of "The Masked Singer," season 4, as the first-ever duo, "The Snow Owls."

