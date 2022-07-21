Franke+Fiorella helps Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly-MN Chapter rebrand as Friends & Co.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based branding agency, Franke+Fiorella, is proud to share the story of its role in developing the brand identity for Friends & Co, an organization focused on helping older adults thrive in meaningful relationships.

Franke+Fiorella led the Friends & Co leadership team through its proven process to develop everything from a distinctive brand strategy and messaging platform, to a compelling logo and visual identity system. "Designed to be more approachable and engaging for older adults as well as volunteers and donors, the logo features an underscored "co," to draw attention to the organization's purpose of fostering connection, companionship and community for older adults," said Craig Franke, Franke+Fiorella's creative director.

The interplay of shapes, icons, colors, and photography helps to build a strong, recognizable brand identity while conveying the organization's compassionate nature. "We're excited about our new brand identity which better reflects who we are today," said James Falvey, Friends & Co's executive director.

All design and messaging was informed by competitive research and focus groups held with various members of Friends & Co's target audience. A comprehensive brand style guide enables consistency in brand expression across all communications — from website and social media to events, wall graphics and printed marketing materials. Going far beyond logo, fonts and design elements, the brand guidelines also offer direction for messaging, helping to build a strong brand presence from launch day, forward. Learn more about our work for Friends & Co at: https://frankefiorella.com/work/friends-co-brand-identity/.

Franke+Fiorella is a leading branding agency specializing in brand strategy, identity design and rebranding for B2B and B2C brands in education, health care, agribusiness and manufacturing. Founded in Minneapolis in 1993 by Craig Franke and Deb Fiorella, Franke+Fiorella offers clients significant value through their expertise in building brands that drive revenue and growth. For more information, call 612.338.1700, email deb@frankefiorella.com or visit www.frankefiorella.com .

