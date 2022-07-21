Cornerstone Financial Credit Union Names Lumin Digital as Enhanced Digital Banking Services Partner

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital announced today that Tennessee-based Cornerstone Financial Credit Union has signed a multi-year agreement for Lumin Digital's cloud-based online and mobile digital banking platform. Lumin will support Cornerstone's 45,000-plus members and $550 million in assets when the platform is launched in January 2023.

A cloud-native digital banking platform, Lumin Digital will provide Cornerstone members with an integrated, customized experience that matches larger financial institutions' offerings. Focusing on service, user experience, safety, and security through sophisticated automation, Lumin Digital helps credit unions and financial institutions drive better engagement with their users through personalized recommendations. These include everything from spending insights and financial advice to fraud alerts and help with savings goals. Lumin also enables credit unions to provide users with real-time updates and new features that add value and simplify everyday banking.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Cornerstone has been providing financial services to Tennesseans since 1955.

"At Cornerstone, we strive to provide the most comprehensive and robust financial services possible, which starts with innovative products and technology for our members," said Donna Young, president and CEO of Cornerstone Financial Credit Union. "Lumin Digital's platform offers cutting-edge technology that matches with our seamless and personalized user experience."

"Cornerstone's choice to partner with Lumin Digital is a perfect fit for their focus on member success. Lumin's platform will allow Cornerstone to continue to develop deep and lasting relationships with their members through their digital channels, through tailored tools, and resources specific to their individual financial needs," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage, and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to more fully realize the advantages it offers. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

About Cornerstone Financial Credit Union

Cornerstone Financial Credit Union was founded in 1955 by a group of visionary educators in Davidson County guided with the philosophy of people helping people. We've grown to over 45,000 members with assets of over $550 million. Our mission statement is "Caring financial advisors providing exceptional service for life".

