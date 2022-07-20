Urban League of Greater Cleveland Announces LISC Cleveland Commits $1.2 Million to Launch Financial Opportunity Centers (FOC) Network to Support Economic Recovery for Under- and Unemployed Residents

CLEVELAND, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Local Initiatives Support Corporation, with grant support from the Cleveland Foundation, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Financial Opportunity Center® (FOC) network in Greater Cleveland that will allow the Urban League of Greater Cleveland an opportunity to connect unemployed and underemployed residents to quality jobs and financial resources to aid in economic recovery and advance financial stability for residents.

"A thriving community is one that offers its residents opportunities for income and career growth—and the confidence that their neighborhood can enrich their lives. LISC Cleveland is grateful to the Cleveland Foundation for investing resources to support Cleveland residents on the path to debt reduction, credit building, securing quality jobs with good wages and benefits, and overall long-term financial stability," said Kandis Williams, LISC Cleveland Executive Director.

LISC will provide the Urban League and two other nonprofits, May Dugan, and Towards Employment with financial support through operating grants, technical assistance and training, a shared data system for program management and evaluation, and ongoing peer learning through a national network of over 130 partner sites.

The cornerstone of the FOC model is providing integrated services, with a long-term commitment to helping clients reach their goals, while simultaneously narrowing racial wealth gaps.

LISC Cleveland's ability to bring the national FOC network in Cleveland is due in part to the support of the Cleveland Foundation, which has made a $3 million, 3-year commitment to the launch and scale of this initiative.

"We are privileged to partner with LISC and provide FOC services to members of our community who can benefit from financial and employment coaching", said Marsha Mockabee, President/CEO. "The Urban League of Greater Cleveland has operated an extremely successful workforce development program for several years. Now, with the addition of a Financial Opportunity Center, we are positioned to offer our community more comprehensive support including – workforce development, financial coaching, and public benefits access. We are so excited to provide these free services to residents throughout Cuyahoga County and help them achieve their financial goals."

