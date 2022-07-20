Pennsylvania Voters Headed to Polls Concerned About Social Security & Medicare, Prescription Drug Costs & Long-Term Care

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from AARP Pennsylvania reveals that voters, and especially Pennsylvanians age 50 and older, consider issues like Social Security, Medicare, the cost of prescription drugs, and long-term care for seniors top of mind going into the 2022 Mid-Term Elections.

Pennsylvania Senate Race & Federal Issues (PRNewswire)

New data from the survey shows vast majorities of voters consider Social Security (76%), Medicare (69%), the cost of prescription drugs (68%) and long-term care for seniors (61%) either "Extremely Important" or "Very Important" this election year.

The numbers are even higher among 50+ voters, who often make up a majority of Pennsylvania voters. Eighty-six percent of Pennsylvania voters 50+ believe Social Security is either "Extremely" or "Very" important this year; 78% say the same about Medicare; 73% say so about the cost of prescription drugs; and 69% say long-term care for seniors is "Extremely" or "Very" important to them.

"There's a reason why, on behalf of our 1.8 million members, AARP Pennsylvania has continually advocated for lowering the costs of prescription drugs, protecting programs like Medicare and Social Security, and expanding access to quality, affordable long-term care," says Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP PA State Director. "They're vital programs that all Americans expect and deserve as they age. It's no surprise these issues showed up so prominently in our latest poll. Pennsylvania voters are always looking for leaders who vow to protect the benefits people have earned and paid into both now and for the long-term."

The survey found these issues are important among voters 50+ for both the Gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania.

91% are more likely to vote for a U.S. Senate candidate who supports protecting Social Security from cuts to workers' earned benefits;

92% are more likely to vote for a U.S. Senate candidate who supports protecting Medicare from cuts and ensure America's seniors get the healthcare they need;

90% are more likely to vote for a U.S. Senate candidate who supports allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices;

87% are more likely to support a candidate for governor who will provide funding to allow seniors needing daily support to receive care at home rather than having to enter a costly nursing home; and

69% support fixing the nursing home and home care worker shortage by increasing the minimum wage for all working Pennsylvanians.

AARP commissioned Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research to conduct this survey. The firms interviewed 1,382 likely Pennsylvania voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, with an oversample of up to 550 likely voters age 50 and older, and an oversample of up to 332 African-American/Black likely voters age 50 and older. The survey was conducted between June 12-19 via landline, cellphone, and SMS-to-web. The margin of error for the 500 statewide sample is ±4.4%; for the 855 total sample of voters 50+ it is ±3.3%. View the full survey results .



For more information on how, when and where to vote in Pennsylvania, visit aarp.org/PAvotes.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol @AARPadvocates and @AliadosAdelante on social media.

CONTACT:

TJ Thiessen,

(202) 374-8033,

tthiessen@aarp.org

Pennsylvania Governor Race & Long Term Care (PRNewswire)

People voting at a polling location (PRNewswire)

AARP Pennsylvania Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania