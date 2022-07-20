Five to Flow and ThirdEye Consulting Form Strategic Alliance to Build Holistic Organizational Change Programs

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak business performance.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five to Flow ™ today announces a strategic partnership with ThirdEye Consulting to build holistic organizational change programs by using the five core elements of organizational wellness and The Wellness Wave™ diagnostic. ThirdEye Consulting is a boutique consulting agency with the highest level of technical resources and expertise across Salesforce products and MuleSoft's Anypoint platform.

Five to Flow and ThirdEye share a strong commitment to helping business professionals improve employee engagement, customer experience, and revenue growth. ThirdEye has recognized the need for its customers to connect the disconnected core elements of their digital transformations and improve technology adoption using a people-first approach. Five to Flow is uniquely positioned to be an agent of change on ThirdEye's transformational projects that require people, culture, process, and analytics solutions to achieve and sustain peak business performance.

"Our customers will benefit from Five to Flow's integrative approach that is fueled by the Wellness Wave™ diagnostic", said Kelley Walton, Co-Founder at ThirdEye Consulting. "By joining forces with Five to Flow, we are reinforcing our commitment to adapting quickly to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers in EMEA."

ThirdEye and Five to Flow's alliance is timely given the rapid state of change businesses are experiencing across the globe. According to Gartner's Organizational Change Management report , on average, organizations today have gone through five major firmwide changes in the past three years—and nearly 75% expect to increase the types of major change initiatives they will undertake in the next three years. Additionally, cultural inertia causes most of the failures for change initiatives. According to the 2018 Gartner CEO and Business Executive Survey , 46% of CIOs report culture is the biggest barrier to success, while 42% of CEOs at companies undergoing digital transformations expect their firms to undergo deep culture changes.

"Our alliance with ThirdEye Consulting will pave the way for our expansion in Europe", said Kate Visconti , Founder & CEO of Five to Flow. "We are excited to pursue our shared mission to deliver holistic solutions with ThirdEye's experienced team that help organizations achieve and sustain peak business performance across the five core elements."

Five to Flow is a global consulting collective that builds integrative organizational wellness solutions designed to achieve and sustain peak performance. Our proprietary methodology is driven by five core elements of organizational wellness. We are the bridge between who an organization thinks they are, who they actually are, and who they aspire to be.

