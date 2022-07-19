Nordic Consulting Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

MADISON, Wis., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, an award-winning global health and technology consulting company, today announced that its Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received certification for compliance with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standards.

Nordic Consulting is a global health and technology consulting company. (PRNewsfoto/Nordic Consulting) (PRNewswire)

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Nordic's certification was issued by A-LIGN, an independent and accredited certification body based in the United States on successful completion of a formal audit process.

This certification stipulates the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of Nordic. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.

"Nordic takes threats to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our data as well as that of our clients' data very seriously," said Jeff Buss, Chief Information Officer for Nordic Consulting. "This certification demonstrates Nordic's continued commitment to information security globally and provides an independent third-party validation that our information security management system meets the high standards required for the ISO 27001 certification."

This certification reflects Nordic's steadfastness to achieve key security certifications of its products and its facilities. In February 2022, Nordic received certification from HITRUST via the Risk-Based 2-year validation process, which demonstrated that Nordic's platform hosted in the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform, as well as its headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 1,900 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and S&P Consultants, support more than 600 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. Learn more at Nordicglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Tracee Larson

Allison+Partners for Nordic Consulting

NordicConsulting@allisonpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nordic Consulting