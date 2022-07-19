Jarritos Mexican Soda Launches New JARRITODOS Artist Grant Contest to Champion Diverse Artists and Creatives

Five winners to each receive $10,000 grand prize, selected by fan votes and notable judges across culinary, visual arts, music, dance and fashion industries

EL PASO, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarritos , the authentic and flavorful Mexican soda brand, today announced the launch of the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest to champion diverse artists and creatives with the chance to win a $10,000 grant to help them pursue their artistic passions.

Jarritos invites ALL aspiring artists who are residents of the United States, ages 18 and older, to participate in the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest. The contest will set out to discover the best up-and-coming talent across five industries including visual art, dance, fashion, food and music, awarding five (5) grand prize winners each with a $10,000 grant.

"Jarritos champions all things culture, and we're committed to celebrating the artists who influence our communities and culture with their work," said Eric Delamare, director of marketing for Jarritos. "We're thrilled to launch this new initiative and connect with the next generation of talent across the country."

A judging panel consisting of five notable arts and entertainment professionals ( Courtney Plummer , Contemporary Art Dealer, Karla Martinez de Salas , editor of Vogue Mexico/Latin America, JoJo Gomez , professional dancer/choreographer, Pati Jinich , celebrity chef and host of La Frontera, and Javier Farfan , music, entertainment, and cultural marketing consultant, will judge talent based on talent and creativity (50%), self expression (30%), and presentation (20%).

HOW TO ENTER

From July 11, 2022 through August 6, 2022, interested applicants may submit for the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest at https://app.wyng.com/JarritodosContest . To enter the contest, talent must submit a 2:30-3:00 minute video essay showcasing their art (visual art, fashion, dance, food, or music) and sharing why they deserve to win one of the five grand prizes. In addition to the video submission, applicants must complete a short online form to confirm eligibility and provide their contact information and a mailing address. Submissions must be received by August 6 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST to be eligible for fan voting August 10, 2022 - August 20, 2022, where semi-finalists will be shared on the Jarritos website and social channels to encourage fans to vote for their favorite artists in each category. Judge deliberation and finalist selection will begin August 23, 2022 - September 2, 2022 and the five (5) grand prize winners from each category will be announced September 9, 2022.

CONTEST TIMELINE

The timeline for the contest is as follows:

ENTRY DATES: July 11 - August 6, 2022 OPEN FAN VOTING PERIOD: August 10 - August 20, 2022 JUDGE FINALIST SELECTION: August 23 - September 2, 2022 WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED: September 9, 2022

All entries must be submitted during the entry period by 11:59:59 p.m. PST on August 6, 2022 to be eligible for fan voting and judge finalist selection. For submissions, official rules and entry requirements, please visit: https://app.wyng.com/JarritodosContest

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S., the brand offers 13 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and real sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, hibiscus, passion fruit, cola and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand's Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 41 countries around the world. Find out more at www.Jarritos.com .

