Battery industry experts convene to address lithium-ion battery fires and solutions

Soteria Battery Innovation Group and NAATBatt to host "Lithium SAFE" Workshop

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soteria Battery Innovation Group and NAATBatt International announced they will host the first annual "Lithium SAFE" Workshop, November 1-3 2022, in Greenville, South Carolina. The event will bring together top experts in the lithium-ion battery industry to discuss the challenges and solutions surrounding battery safety.

Lithium-ion battery experts to address safety, testing, and certifications that can be used to ensure public safety.

Today's lithium-ion batteries are potentially unsafe, meaning that if they are damaged, abused, or not manufactured perfectly, they can ignite or explode. As the demand for electric vehicles and portable devices grows, finding solutions to prevent battery fires is increasingly important. To mobilize the industry, Soteria and NAATBatt will hold a two-day conference at the Hyatt Regency Greenville to convene battery experts and professionals across the supply chain to foster an open dialogue about battery safety, solutions, testing, and certification that can be used to ensure public safety. The agenda will include panel discussions, technical speakers, company safety perspectives, and a keynote dinner.

"Battery safety is important to all of us in the industry, but it can be difficult to talk about," said Dr. Brian Morin, Co-founder, and CEO of Soteria Battery Innovation Group. "We are glad to partner with NAATBatt to organize this event to foster collaboration and ultimately improve the industry –resulting in safer batteries for all of our devices, from watches and cell phones to electric vehicles and aircraft."

As automobiles, consumer electronics and devices of all kinds come to rely on lithium-based batteries for power, the question of lithium battery safety becomes increasingly acute. Fires, recalls and personal injuries pose a real danger to battery industry growth.

"Lithium battery safety is a challenge," says Jim Greenberger, Executive Director of NAATBatt International. "But it is also an opportunity. Companies that can demonstrate a real, qualitative difference in their products' safety profile will be well-positioned to address increasing demands of regulators and consumers for safe lithium battery technology."

Cell manufacturers, material suppliers, OEMs, battery engineers, and other members of the battery supply chain are invited to attend the workshop. The registration fee is $699 for NAATBatt and Soteria Consortium Members and $799 for non-members. The first 100 people who register receive $100 off with promo code: EARLYBIRD100. Registration is open at lithiumsafe.net.

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Inc.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc is an advanced technology development and licensing company that has formed a consortium to promote a light, safe, and cost-effective architecture for lithium-ion batteries. Soteria's patented technology eliminates the root cause of thermal runaway, isolating short circuits and allowing cells to continue to function after damage. Soteria was founded in 2017 by Brian Morin and Carl Hu, and is headquartered in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.soteriabig.com.

About NAATBatt International

NAATBatt International ("NAATBatt") promotes the development and commercialization of electrochemical energy storage technology and the revitalization of advanced battery manufacturing in North America. Founded in 2008 at the suggestion of then Senator Barack Obama, NaatBatt is a not-for-profit trade association of companies, associations and research institutions. To learn more, visit www.naatbatt.org.

