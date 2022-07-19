Alpha Omega announces general availability of A2O™, accelerating the Authorization to Operate mandate for federal agencies and enterprises

Alpha Omega announces general availability of A2O™, accelerating the Authorization to Operate mandate for federal agencies and enterprises

VIENNA, Va., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration Solutions today announced the general availability of A2O automation, a tool that automates and accelerates the Authorization to Operate mandate for Federal agencies and enterprises.

(PRNewsfoto/Alpha Omega Integration) (PRNewswire)

"Authorization to Operate (ATO) is a fundamental step to meeting security compliance before launching a software application—and to continuously monitor the application throughout the life of a system. On average, an ATO can take anywhere from 6 to 18 months to achieve. This length of time can stifle change—making applications stale and limiting the pace of modernization," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO at Alpha Omega. "Our automation tool, A2O, is designed to accelerate the process."

The status quo ATO process—which covers 17 control families and over 400 controls for a high baseline system—is predominantly manual.

"With A2O™, chief information security officers at Federal agencies can automate the collection of data related to controls of the ATO process," said Navin Maganti, head of Automation at Alpha Omega. "A2O™ reuses collected data to create documents required for assessments and audits. Automation and reuse allow A2O™ to promote simplicity and transparency in your organization while providing a clear mechanism for traceability."

A2O™ features include:

Configurable intelligent bots driving data collection, aggregation, and analysis to execute and manage ATO processes

Automated discovery of ATO process execution and ISO tasks

Frictionless integration with minimal change to systems, data, and team composition.

"Our A2O™ accelerates time to obtain and maintain ATOs, while maintaining continuous compliance and monitoring to increase compliance scores with automated evidence," continued Maganti. "By implementing A2O™, our clients have realized 90% reductions in time to collect security accreditation artifacts."

"At Alpha Omega, we constantly strive to bring modernization and automation to our federal clients, and A2O™ is yet another proof of innovation that combines our by combining our cybersecurity, intelligent automation, and Agile competencies," said Ijoor.

About Alpha Omega Integration Solutions:

Alpha Omega Integration Solutions is a business-aligned technology consulting company that delivers innovation, modernization, and automation to help accelerate the Government digital transformation. As partners with leading cloud, automation, and security products, we deliver Agile software development, cloud migration, and infrastructure security to fulfill agency mission. Alpha Omega has been voted one of Virginia's Best Places to Work and Washington Post's Top Places to Work companies. We are also winners of the prestigious Maryland Tech Council Government Contracting Company of the Year in the $50M and above in annual revenue category.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration