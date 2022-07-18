U.S. ITC declares that Urea Ammonium Nitrate Solutions from Trinidad and Tobago and Russia do not injure the U.S. Industry

U.S. ITC declares that Urea Ammonium Nitrate Solutions from Trinidad and Tobago and Russia do not injure the U.S. Industry

POINT LISAS, Trinidad and Tobago and WOLLERAU, Switzerland , July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We welcome today's decision by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) regarding Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) imported from Trinidad and Tobago into the United States.

Proman & MHTL AUM Complex (PRNewswire)

Fertilizer products like UAN play a vital role in supporting agricultural production and meeting global food supply needs. We believe that today's judgment reflected testimony from across the U.S. agricultural sector that application of these duties would have resulted in significant supply constrictions in an already concentrated domestic market, particularly during the planting season when imports are essential to meeting fertilizer requirements.

As the sole UAN producer and exporter in Trinidad and Tobago, this decision will enable us to resume UAN exports to the United States, providing much-needed relief to supply constraints in that market.

About Proman and Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited

Proman is an integrated industrial group and global leader in natural gas derived products and services. Headquartered in Switzerland, with assets in the United States, Trinidad and Oman, and ongoing expansion into Mexico, Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Proman is the world's second largest methanol producer and has extensive experience in petrochemical plant operations, petrochemical and power plant construction, product marketing and logistics, and project management.

Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), part of the Proman family of companies, has a total installed capacity of over 4 million metric tons annually from its five (5) methanol plants and an AUM (ammonia, urea ammonium nitrate, melamine) complex comprised of 7 individual plants located within the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861614/Proman_MHTL_AUM_Complex.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1775857/Proman_Logo.jpg

Proman Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Proman Limited and Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited