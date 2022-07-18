Nationwide Owner-Operator of Manufactured New Home Communities Expands Houston Presence

New Communities Offer Option For Home Buyers Seeking Affordable Home Ownership Solution

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's largest owner-operators of manufactured new home communities is expanding its presence in the Houston area with two new projects, including the re-development of an existing bayfront setting, for individuals, families, and empty nesters seeking an affordable home ownership solution.

Waterfront homes at Oceanway, a re-developed manufactured new home community on the shores of Trinity Bay. Photo courtesy of Inspire Communities. (PRNewswire)

Phoenix-based Inspire Communities (www.inspirecommunities.com), owner-operator of over 130 all-age and active- adult manufactured new home communities and RV resorts across the United States, has completed a multi-million dollar re-development of its Oceanway community. A 17-acre enclave, Oceanway (www.oceanwayhomes.com) offers 150 homesites, including 32 waterfront and bayview homes, on the shores of Trinity Bay.

Located at 7030 Tri City Beach Road, 5.5 miles from the newly extended Grand Parkway and ten miles from Baytown, the new-look, gated community of affordable, well-built, high-style manufactured homes offers the charm of bayside living while appealing to those seeking a nearby second home for weekend getaways – with home prices significantly below other home ownership options.

Feature-rich waterview homes, starting at $140,000, offer stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, upgraded cabinetry, and crown molding. Stylish, open-concept floor plans range from approximately 1,200 – 2,000 square feet. Waterfront Smart Cottages start at under $200,000 and include a beautiful deck overlooking Trinity Bay. All new homes also meet stringent HUD manufacturing regulations. Interior lot homes begin in the $100,000's.

"It's the look, feel and quality of a traditional new home, but at a more affordable price," says Heidi Loftin, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Inspire Communities. "It's truly luxury living within reach."

Two, three and four-bedroom homes range from charming farmhouse designs to waterfront cottages. Features include island kitchen, oversized breakfast bar, Great Room, primary bedroom with walk-in shower, flex space, and two-car driveway. Several waterfront 'Smart Cottages' feature low-E double pane windows and upgraded exterior paneling with a 50-year warranty.

The re-development of Oceanway includes the addition of a charming main boulevard lined with white picket fences and tall palm trees, newly paved streets, fenced sport court and playground. Other amenities include a 650-foot commercially engineered fishing pier and an expansive boardwalk sundeck with lounge chairs. The property also has a professional onsite staff.

"Everything they've done is really nice and it's a great location right on the water," says Aaron Simon, a 41-year-old accountant who recently purchased a new home in Oceanway. "I love stepping onto my patio where I can enjoy a nice breeze and a beautiful view of the water. Plus, I like to fish so having the fishing pier here was a big selling point for me too. And of course you can't beat the price."

Loftin adds, "This was a unique opportunity to create a community of affordable new homes with the bay right outside your door, perfect for those who enjoy the view, fishing after work or perhaps for a second home on the water. It's really a hidden gem."

North of Houston in Willis, Inspire Communities is developing Rockrose Ranch at Lake Conroe (www.rockroseranchtx.com), a 170-acre affordable new construction residential community for all-age family living and a gated, active-adult village.

Located just two miles from Lake Conroe, the ground-up development will feature a sprawling amenity island with two swimming pools, pickleball courts, children's playground, fire pits, miles of walking trails, lakes and a fenced dog park. Rockrose Ranch at Lake Conroe is located off I-45 at Calvary Road two miles east of Lake Conroe.

Manufactured homes currently represent approximately nine percent of new single-family home construction, according to the National Association of Homebuilders. Today, more than 22 million people live in a manufactured home. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, this year manufactured home builders are expected to deliver more than 100,000 new homes for the first time since 2006.

