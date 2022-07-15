ICC International Court of Arbitration Awards $84 million to Ardagh

LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group ("Ardagh") welcomes the award to it today of $84 million, including interest and costs, by the ICC International Court of Arbitration.

This award arose from an adverse jury decision in the District Court of Delaware in 2017, affirmed on Appeal in 2019, against Ardagh's North American glass business (formerly called Verallia North America ("VNA").

Ardagh was indemnified by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, the seller of VNA, and initiated arbitration proceedings to recover losses arising from the US legal proceedings. Today's award, which is final, represents full recovery for Ardagh.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with annualised sales of approximately $10 billion.

