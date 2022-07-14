Wealth Enhancement Group Acquires Titus Wealth Management, a Hybrid RIA With More Than $776 million in Client Assets

This is Wealth Enhancement Group's Seventh Acquisition of 2022, Expanding Its Northern California Presence to Eight Offices

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, with over $54 billion in total client assets today announced the acquisition of Titus Wealth Management, ("Titus Wealth"), a hybrid RIA with three offices in San Mateo, Larkspur and Folsom, California. Titus Wealth's team of eight advisors and five support staff, led by President and Founder Eric Aanes, ChFC®, AIF, oversee more than $776 million in client assets*. This partnership furthers Wealth Enhancement Group's growth strategy in key markets, such as Northern California.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Eric built an impressive firm in nearly two decades providing asset management and financial planning services for pre-retirees and retirees. An estimated 75 million people are expected to retire in the coming years and the addition of Titus Wealth means Wealth Enhancement Group will continue to be well-positioned to help these individuals make the transition. We are excited to have Eric and his team join our firm."

Prior to Mr. Aanes founding Titus Wealth Management in 2005, he held senior management positions at Nationwide Financial, Security Benefit and GE Capital. This is Wealth Enhancement Group's seventh closed acquisition in 2022.

Mr. Aanes said, "Titus Wealth Management provides its clients with realistic and sustainable financial plans to support them as they approach and move into retirement. This honest and direct approach fueled our rapid growth. As we considered the right partner to help us continue our trajectory, Wealth Enhancement Group was clearly the right firm for our clients and our team. We are extremely pleased to be aligned with one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country."

Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome the Titus Wealth team to Wealth Enhancement Group. By joining forces, Titus Wealth can accelerate their growth by leveraging our powerful resources and capabilities, in addition to our centralized portfolio management offerings."

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is a Greater Minneapolis-based independent wealth management firm offering comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management services. Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group serves clients nationwide. Wealth Enhancement Group specializes in providing retail clients with the team-based knowledge and resources they need to simplify their financial life. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain, but not all, investment advisor representatives (IARs) of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial. Wealth Enhancement Group is a registered trademark of Wealth Enhancement Group, LLC.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $53.7 billion in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 5/31/2022. Titus Wealth Management had over $776 million in client brokerage and advisory assets as of 4/30/2022. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the acquisition of Titus Wealth Management, Wealth Enhancement Group has over $54 billion in client brokerage, advisory and trust assets as of July 1, 2022.

* Of the $776 million in client assets $202 million are brokerage assets held at LPL Financial as of 12/31/21.

