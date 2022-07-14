Victorian Inn Announces Discounted Rates for Summer Travel

-15% off on Accommodations-

MONTEREY, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victorian Inn welcomes guests for a summer vacation with 15% off room accommodations on select dates for rooms booked now through August 4, 2022, for travel through August 31, 2022. Discover all there is to do and see in Monterey. Victorian Inn's unbeatable location steps from the iconic Cannery Row, Monterey Bay Aquarium, San Carlos Beach, and the famous Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail make it easy for guests to arrive early, park their car and walk to their desired activity. 15% off room accommodations include a premier location, reduced room rate, complimentary breakfast buffet and afternoon wine and cheese hour. Rates starting as low as $186 on select dates.

Steinbeck Plaza on Cannery Row, Monterey, CA (PRNewswire)

Initially, the Lang Mansion was built in 1901. The hotel's 70 guest rooms have décor and amenities such as in-room fireplaces, on-site parking, and lovely gardens surrounding the boutique hotel. Guestrooms are in adjacent buildings designed to complement the Victorian style of the original home.

Victorian Inn's gracious first floor welcomes guests to check in, relax in the cozy reception area and enjoy the sweeping views of Monterey Bay. A fireplace and several seating areas provide places to rest, enjoy a good book or make plans. Guests start the day in the dining area with a complimentary continental breakfast buffet with a hot breakfast dish. At the day's end, complimentary California wines, cheese, and fruit are served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bring the entire family this summer, as Victorian Inn is a pet-friendly property, with amenities chosen explicitly for four-legged travelers.

To make reservations today or get information, contact: Victorian Inn, located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. Ask for the 15OFF Summer offer.

Call (800) 232-4141 or visit our website at www.victorianinn.com, or email reservations@innsofmonterey.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Victorian Inn