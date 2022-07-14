VAIO Celebrates 25 Years Since Launch of First PC in Japan

Prestige Computer Brand Expresses Gratitude to its Loyal Customers

AZUMINO, Japan , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAIO®, the premier Japanese computer brand, celebrates 25 years of creating exceptional quality computers equipped with the latest technology. Throughout its legacy, VAIO has remained committed to offering outstanding devices that deliver in function, performance, and quality. VAIO extends its deep gratitude to the many VAIO users who have continued to remain loyal fans over the past 25 years. Looking to the future, VAIO hopes to introduce a new generation to VAIO's quality and high-performance devices.

VAIO launched its first-ever computer with a passion to create superior quality computing devices to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers. VAIO continues its legacy and has introduced new computers that deliver maximum performance with impressive functionality, a sleek design, and stunning graphics to create immersive experiences.

VAIO recently launched new additions to its FE and SX Series in the U.S.

The VAIO SX12 and SX14 include 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, Windows 11, Wi-Fi 6E, A.I. noise cancelling and upgraded camera functions such as face priority auto exposure, automatic framing, flicker reduction, and background blurring.

The new VAIO FE Series laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, come fully loaded with Windows 11, and are equipped with two built-in speakers, front-facing camera, fingerprint scanner for extra security, and a precision touchpad. The VAIO FE Series also includes THX® Spatial Audio technology for a near-cinema quality experience to enjoying music, movies, streaming or gaming. The VAIO FE series is available at Walmart and Sam's Club in-store and online.

About VAIO

VAIO Corporation was established on July 1, 2014, spinning off from Sony's PC business. With management, development and manufacturing operations headquartered in Azumino City, Nagano, Japan (the birthplace of Sony VAIO models), VAIO Corporation embraces the past while innovating for the future. Building upon VAIO's rich history and "VAIO DNA", VAIO Corporation continues the storied tradition of building superior products which emphasize craftsmanship with beautiful styling. A deep understanding of its customer base has proven key VAIO Corporation's success. This approach is why VAIO Corporation is a leader in bringing technological innovation and design to its users everywhere.

"VAIO" and "VAIO logo" is a trademark of Sony Corporation. The use of the "VAIO" trademark is by the permission of and subject to license with VAIO Corporation.

