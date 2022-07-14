EVERFI to Host Third Annual LearnOn Conference for K-12 Educators with Focus on Moving Forward Together and Developing Community of Support for Educators

Nearly 5,000 K-12 teachers, counselors, and district administrators nationwide to attend the free virtual conference

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI, Inc ., a leading social impact education innovator, today announced that its third annual LearnOn Conference , scheduled for Thursday, July 21, is on track to bring together nearly 5,000 K-12 educators from around the country. The half-day virtual conference offers attendees the opportunity to collaborate and connect with other education professionals on the most innovative education strategies while participating in sessions grounded in whole-child learning at no cost.

The theme for this year's conference is Forward Together, a nod to some of the most challenging years of teaching for many educators during the COVID-19 pandemic -- and how the path ahead is more manageable with the collective help of colleagues across the country and those who support educators.

The LearnOn conference provides teachers, counselors, and district administrators the space to recharge and collaborate on creating strategies and plans for the upcoming school year. Attendees will be able to choose from more than 25 breakout sessions to hear from experts and participate in discussions on pressing topics such as:

How Gen Z students approach learning differently

How teachers can deal with transitions and burnout

How teachers can support their students' mental health along with their own mental health

How teachers can engage families in the classroom

How administrators can master financial literacy mandates

These sessions will be led by current educators, as well as subject matter experts from EVERFI and its strategic partners including the Born This Way Foundation, BetterUp, Canva, PearDeck, and more. The ability to provide the conference at no cost to educators is made possible through the support of Ball Corporation, BetterHelp, Group 1001, HCA Healthcare, Intuit, Truth Initiative, and ZelleⓇ.

"We started the LearnOn Conference in response to the pandemic in 2020 as a way to provide teachers critical support and resources to navigate the changing learning environment," said Jessica Barlett, senior vice president, K-12 Operations, EVERFI. "With EVERFI's network of more than 25,000 schools, we are in a unique position to bring together so many educators and field experts who are passionate about whole-child learning and preparing students for the real world. It's important to have conversations about the unique challenges our educators face in the 21st century, and we are proud to provide teachers and administrators with the tools to be successful in the upcoming school year."

In addition to participating in breakout sessions, conference attendees will learn from more than 60 education experts, explore the latest research and resources related to real-world learning, and receive a certificate for four hours of professional development. Attendees will also hear from keynote speaker Joe "Mr. D" Dombrowski, a comedian and teacher, and musical guest singer-songwriter Nina Grae.

To register for the LearnOn Conference, educators should visit https://learnon.everfi.com/ . To receive the latest updates on the LearnOn Conference, please follow @EVERFIK12 on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and TikTok.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI, a Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) company, is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-Service™ solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI.

