Brother-Sister Team Brings Beloved Sandwich Shop to Metro Denver, First of Nine Locations to Open

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu, First Location to Open in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, debuted a new location on July 10 in the bowling and entertainment venue Pindustry, located in Greenwood Village at 7939 Arapahoe Rd. Capriotti's will bring the Denver community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning. Other favorites include made-from-scratch meatballs, all made with fresh, premium ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including 'The Bobbie®,' made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; 'The Capastrami,' made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and cheesesteak varieties made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible™ plant-based meat with melted cheese and peppers. The Denver area Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The location is fully equipped for a wide array of catering options to fit all occasions, and has something to offer for everyone. The new shop will also provide over 20 new jobs to the community.

The new location is owned by the local entrepreneur Terrence Kane. Already having worked with his sister, Norma Rochford, on a variety of other businesses, the pair are excited to team up to bring Capriotti's to the community. When Kane was a kid, he would always ride around with his dad to find the best ingredients to make sandwiches. Once he saw the quality and the care that goes into making Capriotti's menu items, he knew this had to be his next endeavor.

"Between dining in, delivery and catering, we are excited to provide options that can help bring everyone together over quality food and feel at home," said Kane. "Not only am I working with my sister, but I'm working with two other life-long friends that I would like to give back to. I hope to provide opportunities for everyone to grow within the business, and eventually own some of the locations."

Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards—the most valuable of course being free, delicious subs and salads. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's will offer catering for any event - from corporate functions to birthday parties - with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 720-381-0396.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

