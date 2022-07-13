SWBC® Acquires AnyHour Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC® announced today that it has acquired AnyHour Solutions – a leading provider of comprehensive call/contact center-outsourcing services for financial institutions. This acquisition allows SWBC to continue to expand its contact center services in the credit union, banking, and mortgage markets.

"The addition of AnyHour fits with our strategic plan of introducing new and enhanced contact center capabilities," said Janet Loriot, EVP of SWBC's Financial Institution Group. "We are confident that this investment will allow us to provide new services to our financial services market that in turn continue to support their growth strategies."

With the AnyHour acquisition, SWBC will now provide customer service-overflow call volume transferred from a financial institution, loan-by-phone (LBP) support, and fraud prevention. Acquiring the company helps SWBC enter the servicing market, which in turn, helps the company's current client base. In addition, while SWBC believes our technology is second-to-none, AnyHour's integration with multiple core systems allows us to thrive in a competitive landscape.

All of AnyHour's employees (both full- and part-time) will transition to SWBC. This includes AnyHour Solutions' President Andy Hardin, who will become SVP of Operations.

"We knew this would be a great fit," said Hardin. "SWBC and AnyHour share many of the same values – especially when it comes to our clients – service, for example. SWBC is highly respected in the financial services industry, and we are excited to join the team."

Established in 1994, AnyHour is headquartered in Rockford, Illinois.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

About AnyHour Solutions

AnyHour Solutions is a highly flexible provider of comprehensive, 24/7/365 call/contact center-outsourcing services for credit unions via our AnyHour MSR and AnyHour Loan-By-Phone services. Our purpose is to help our credit union partners to enhance service to their members, increase loan volume, and reduce operating expenses. AnyHour Solutions has been providing contact center services to credit unions for over 26 years. Highlighted by the industry's most experienced staff of agents, our contact center goal is to provide "Service They Will Remember."

