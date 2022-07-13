Open Mainframe Project Announces Schedule for the 3rd Annual Open Mainframe Summit on September 21-22 in Philadelphia, PA

The first-ever in-person Summit will focus on security, training, AI, Linux on Z and Cloud Native and will be accessible online for attendees around the world

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Mainframe Project, an open source initiative that enables collaboration across the mainframe community to develop shared tool sets and resources, announces the schedule for the 3rd annual Open Mainframe Summit, which will be in-person in Philadelphia, PA, and streaming online for global attendees. This year's theme focuses on security, which is top of mind for every company that uses mainframes.

Critical enterprise systems are more connected than ever, which means vulnerabilities have increased. In fact, according to The Essential Holistic Security Strategy, a recent report by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Open Mainframe Project Silver Member BMC, 81 percent of organizations surveyed are prioritizing the integration of security functions and improving security detection and response.

This year will highlight security as it relates to all aspects of mainframes and beyond including cloud native services, automation, software supply chain management and more. The Summit will also highlight projects such as Zowe and COBOL, education and training topics that will offer seasoned professionals, developers, students and thought leaders an opportunity to share best practices and network with like-minded individuals.

Some of the security sessions include:

Additionally, David Wheeler, Open Source Supply Chain Security Director at the Linux Foundation, will also give a keynote.

Other highlights include:

See the full conference schedule here.

Open Mainframe Project would like to thank this year's Open Mainframe Summit planning committee including Alan Clark, CTO Office and Director for Industry Initiatives, Emerging Standards and Open Source at SUSE; Donna Hudi, Chief Marketing Officer at Phoenix Software; Elizabeth K. Joseph, Developer Advocate at IBM; and Michael Bauer, Staff Product Owner at Broadcom, Inc.

Early bird pricing ($500 US) for in-person attendees ends on July 15. Registration for academia is $50 for in-person and $15 for a virtual pass. Register here.

Open Mainframe Summit is made possible thanks to Platinum Sponsors Broadcom Mainframe Software, IBM, and SUSE and Gold Sponsors BMC, Micro Focus and Vicom Infinity, a Converge Company. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here by August 5.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Maemalynn Meanor at maemalynn@linuxfoundation.org.

About the Open Mainframe Project

The Open Mainframe Project is intended to serve as a focal point for deployment and use of Linux and Open Source in a mainframe computing environment. With a vision of Open Source on the Mainframe as the standard for enterprise class systems and applications, the project's mission is to build community and adoption of Open Source on the mainframe by eliminating barriers to Open Source adoption on the mainframe, demonstrating value of the mainframe on technical and business levels, and strengthening collaboration points and resources for the community to thrive. Learn more about the project at https://www.openmainframeproject.org.

About The Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 2,950 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

