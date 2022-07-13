Mindtree Starts FY23 With Strong Growth and Record Order Book

First quarter revenue up 5.5% sequentially in constant currency; EBITDA margins at 21.1%; highest-ever order book at $570 million

BENGALURU, India and WARREN, N.J. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, as approved by its Board of directors.

"We are excited to report a strong start to FY23 with robust revenue growth, solid margin, and a record order book, demonstrating our continued industry-leading growth momentum," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "With revenues of $399.3 million, up 5.5% sequentially in constant currency on the back of a healthy demand for our digital capabilities, this was our sixth consecutive quarter of more than 5% revenue growth in constant currency. Our EBITDA was 21.1%, underscoring our disciplined execution and operational rigor. Our highest-ever order book of $570 million reflects the relevance of our value proposition in delivering business-critical transformation at scale. We are proud of our dedicated teams who continue to exceed client expectations with passion and purpose."

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended June 30, 2022

In USD:

In INR:

Other highlights:

Clients:

People:

Some key deals won in Q1 FY23:

Recognitions:

