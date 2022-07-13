Manufacturing Software Leader BEET Opens Southfield, Mich., Office

Strategic Southeast Michigan Location Enables Face-to-Face Client Service

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEET, a global leader in manufacturing visibility systems, today announced it has relocated its global headquarters to the Southfield Town Center, a 69-acre development located approximately twelve miles from central Detroit.

The strategically located office will allow BEET to better serve its growing North American customer base of vehicle manufacturers and Tier One and Tier Two automotive suppliers. The move reflects BEETS leadership in Industry 4.0, a new phase in the Industrial Revolution that focuses heavily on interconnectivity, automation, machine learning, and real-time data.

"BEET is enabling organizations to leverage their manufacturing data to make real-time improvements to their operations," said Lance Lehmann, Director of Partnership Management for BEET. "Our North American customers at both the OEM and supplier levels will benefit from real-time, face-to-face access to our team, which will allow us to quickly improve our customers' operations with our game-changing technology."

BEET's proprietary software, Envision Process Visibility System (ePVS), is a key Industry 4.0 enabler, helping manufacturers answer three critical questions: What is wrong now? What might go wrong? Where is the hidden capacity?

By tracking what is wrong now, ePVS helps manufacturers optimize current performance of the manufacturing system at the device level. Tracking what might go wrong helps predict failures and unplanned stoppages by monitoring what parts of the manufacturing system will require attention or maintenance. By tracking where the hidden capacity exists, manufacturers can make changes to manufacturing processes to push the system's limits, improve cycle time and sustain system uptime.

BEET ePVS provides a detailed breakdown of every process step's cycle time, showing how individual process steps deviate from "in tolerance" to "out of tolerance" over time. In addition, it shows a historic view of what happened, and specifically where the fault occurs in the cycle. Providing this data in real time allows manufacturers to take immediate corrective action.

Manufacturers who use ePVS realize a significant return on investment, sometimes within days of implementation.

"Industry 4.0 has ushered in a new era of industrial connectivity where data collection and analysis are allowing manufacturers to make real-time decisions to both optimize and trouble-shoot their operations," Lehmann said. "With ePVS, BEET is leading the way for manufacturers to take advantage of these trends and continuously improve manufacturing operations."

About BEET

Headquartered in Metro Detroit, BEET creates products and solutions that help companies be more proactive, accountable and efficient in their manufacturing process. BEET's guiding principle is to simplify the complicated. BEET's team of automation professionals, technical experts, developers, and seasoned executives has helped some of the most renowned manufacturing organizations reach unprecedented performance and process optimization levels. For more information, visit BEET.com.

