Cosmetica Labs spearheads a new pop-up showcase with FormuLab

The global leading manufacturer unveiled formula innovations at a first of its kind, immersive experience.

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cosmetica Laboratories Inc, a Canadian custom innovation house and cosmetic manufacturing company reinvented its product innovation launch with its first-ever immersive pop-up experience, May 25-27th, 2022.

Cosmetica's FormuLAB NYC pop up event (CNW Group/Cosmetica Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

The multi-day pop-up was activated at LUME studios, in the heart of New York City. It showcased the evolution of makeup and skincare formulations as well as a breakthrough innovation collection presenting unexpected new formats and exciting textures with clean, sustainable, and upcycled ingredients. The product selection was a curated sample of their best-in-class cosmetic library enabling Cosmetica's customers to handpick their samples. The event included state-of-the-art activations including immersive formula texture projections, a VR tour of their 270,000 SQ ft manufacturing facility in Toronto, an interactive photo booth, and a custom laboratory-inspired face mask experience.

In addition to the client-focused format, for the first time, Cosmetica opened its product showcase event to top industry influencers and media who were able to access the company's product library and experience the activations during a cocktail reception. Guests were treated to a live product demonstration by celebrity makeup artist LOTTIE (@lotstar).

Following the success of this new experiential format, the company has plans to activate in-person events throughout the North American market. "The pop-up was a huge success for our business, and we look forward to repeating this format in new markets in the future" says Maria Osorio, Director of Marketing and Product Development at Cosmetica Laboratories Inc. Cosmetica will continue to harness the latest event technologies and innovations to create immersive, memorable, and first-class experiences for their existing and prospective customers.

About Cosmetica Laboratories

Cosmetica Labs is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. They specialize in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare. Their extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas.

With over 30 years in the Beauty Industry, Cosmetica has over 600 employees including 75 research professionals that bring clients' visions to life. The company has 2 manufacturing facilities in Toronto, and a State-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

Cosmetica Laboratories Logo (CNW Group/Cosmetica Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

