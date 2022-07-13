Apprise Continues to Trailblaze Valuations, Appointing Meghan Czechowski at the Helm

BETHESDA, Md., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop announced today it has promoted Meghan Czechowski to senior vice president and head of its technology-enabled valuation business, Apprise, where she will lead all aspects of the business and be responsible for the growth strategy of the commercial real estate (CRE) appraisal firm.

Meghan Czechowski, Senior Vice President, Head of Apprise (PRNewswire)

"Meghan is an amazing and inspiring leader who has played an integral role in our growth over the past few years," said Teun van den Dries, Executive Vice President. "Beyond her extensive experience as an appraiser, she has been pivotal in attracting great talent and reinforcing our culture. Her expertise will be invaluable as she continues to transform the CRE industry with Apprise."

"The Apprise technology platform streamlines and modernizes the appraisal process, allowing our appraisers to deliver valuations 25% faster than competitors. Our clients benefit from more than 20 years of data on more than 2.5 million property records, making Apprise a game-changer in the industry," said Ms. Czechowski. "I'm excited to see what's next as we continue to harness artificial intelligence, state-of-the-art trend analysis, enhanced analytics, and industry-leading technology."

Ms. Czechowski previously was a managing director and valuation lead with Apprise and joined the firm with over 15 years of experience valuing all commercial real estate asset classes throughout the nation. Her drive for change and experience with institutional lenders and investors, life companies, federally regulated banks, GSEs, and private equity lenders make her the ideal candidate to lead this fast-growing team.

Apprise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, is focused exclusively on the U.S. market. The firm's national team has a collective track record of valuing $150 billion worth of commercial real estate properties. Leveraging proprietary technology, Apprise serves a client base that includes GSE lenders, owners/operators, banks, and institutional lenders. The Apprise team specializes in FIRREA- and USPAP-compliant appraisals, as well as consulting assignments for multifamily assets.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.