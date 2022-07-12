SHL Healthcare sets up Textile Center of Excellence

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Healthcare AB has recently established a Textile Center of Excellence (TCX) in Borås, the textile capital of Sweden, to extend and streamline support for early project phases in close collaboration with customers.

The state-of-the-art facility is strategically situated inside the heritage Textile Fashion Center and adjacent to a cluster of industry experts such as Science Park Borås, Smart Textile, The Swedish School of Textiles, and University of Borås. This allows SHL Healthcare to easily access technology, engineering and textile materials that can optimize product innovations and sustainability.

To warrant consistent quality throughout, a uniform manufacturing process library has been developed at the TCX so it can be immaculately replicated and implemented at any SHL Healthcare production site. This potentially reduces the early project phases by up to 50% and minimizes time consuming adjustments or change requests at the production sites during later stages – ultimately saving cost.

"We are excited for this new milestone as we continue to expand our capability to enhance the manufacturing process for our MedTech clients. We understand how vital it is to finalize product designs early in order to reduce time and cost at later stages. By establishing the Textile Center of Excellence, our clients can work with all the necessary resources and visualize their design at an early stage and be assured that their final products will encompass similar qualities when scaled up," shares Patrik Axelsson, Head of Technology for Soft Goods R&D at SHL Healthcare AB.

Prospective clients are welcomed to visit the SHL Healthcare Textile Center of Excellence in person, or remotely via HoloLens, to interact with Textile Specialists and Engineers to see the available machines, processes, materials, accessories and samples.

About SHL Healthcare

SHL Healthcare is a global leader in MedTech manufacturing that offers a range of premium contract manufacturing capabilities such as CNC Sewing, CNC Fabric Cutting, RF/HF Welding, Product Testing, Assembly and more. Some examples of MedTech products SHL Healthcare manufactures include medical patient slings, pressure mattresses, pumps, and soft goods.

Media Contact

Patty Sa

+46 73-158 38 95

Patty.Sa@shlhealthcare.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21555/3599855/1603372.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/shl-healthcare-ab/i/shl-healthcare-sets-up-textile-center-of-excellence,c3069992 SHL Healthcare sets up Textile Center of Excellence

View original content:

SOURCE SHL Healthcare AB