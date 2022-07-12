New Houston Law Firm Alavi Anaipakos Earns Chambers USA Rankings for Intellectual Property Expertise

Attorneys Amir Alavi, Demetrios Anaipakos recognized for intellectual property work

HOUSTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two months since its launch, the Houston intellectual property and commercial litigation law firm Alavi Anaipakos has earned an exclusive 2022 Chambers USA ranking as one of the top law firms in Texas for intellectual property matters.

Alavi Anaipakos is one of the rare law firms ever ranked in the influential Chambers guide after only a few months. Most firms typically spend years compiling a body of work that merits consideration by Chambers' researchers in the U.S. and overseas.

In addition to the firm's ranking, Alavi Anaipakos founders and experienced trial lawyers Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos also earned individual rankings for their years of expertise representing clients in high-stakes intellectual property disputes in the U.S. and vital international venues.

The Chambers analysis quotes one client who labels Mr. Anaipakos as a "tremendous talent" and another who praises Mr. Alavi as having a "deep understanding of the law as it relates to patent litigation" that produces winning trial strategies.

"We are happy and grateful to be named a top intellectual property law firm by one of the top guides to the legal profession," says Mr. Alavi. "Our rankings speak to the incredible team of lawyers who have joined us and our shared goal of being the best trial law firm anywhere. Period."

Alavi Anaipakos' deep bench of legal talent is home to proven trial attorneys Masood Anjom, Michael McBride, and Scott Clark as partners; Brian Simmons, Joshua Wyde, Justin Chen, and Steve Jugle as of counsel.

Mr. Alavi, Mr. Anaipakos, and the other attorneys at Alavi Anaipakos have successfully represented clients across the U.S. and internationally in attention-grabbing business lawsuits and patent infringement claims.

Actual trial lawyers, both Mr. Alavi and Mr. Anaipakos are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across a wide variety of industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.aatriallaw.com.

