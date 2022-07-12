Genesis Healthcare System signs Medline as primary medical supplies distributor

Southeastern Ohio integrated healthcare system and Medline partner to enhance supply chain strategy and outcomes

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a $60 million prime vendor partnership with Ohio-based Genesis Healthcare System. As the system's primary supplier, Medline will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions to Genesis Healthcare System's acute care facilities. After being with a different distributor for the past ten years, the two organizations will collaborate to identify new strategies for enhancing patient outcomes and streamlining supply chain operations for the integrated healthcare delivery system.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genesis Healthcare System will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spending by product categories through advanced analytics platforms from Medline.

"Medline is committed to doing what is right for the customer and their patients, understanding their challenges, and working together to find the best solution," said Brian Motter, vice president of sales at Medline. "Our partnership with Genesis allows us to become an extension of their team, supporting their mission to provide quality, compassionate healthcare by providing their system with continuously reliable, superior service."

