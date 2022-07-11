Extract Labs Passes Rigorous USDA Organic Inspection and Receives Prestigious Leaping Bunny Cruelty Free Certification

LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs, a leading full-service CBD extraction laboratory and retailer, today announced that the company not only passed the rigorous USDA Organic Inspection but also received the prestigious Leaping Bunny Certification, which is an internationally recognized certification program that enables consumers to identify products that aren't tested on animals. These honors are a testament to Extract Labs' commitment to creating high-quality products, as well as their dedication to consumer transparency.

Extract Labs' line of CBD Tinctures and Topicals passed the USDA Organic Inspection. The company has already released their Daily Support CBD Tincture, Raspberry CBD Tincture, and Fetch Tincture for Dogs carrying the USDA certification, with plans to release the rest of their product line in the coming weeks. The Muscle Cream and Face Cream also earned the Leaping Bunny Certification. The Fetch Tincture and Daily Support CBD Tincture are available now for purchase and the Raspberry CBD Tincture is available for pre-order and will ship starting July 18th. Moving forward, these products will only be produced and available in their approved, organic formulas.

Since its beginning in 2016, Extract Labs has consistently climbed to the top in both meeting and setting industry standards. "We believe it is imperative to demonstrate our commitment to quality and transparency by earning more certifications from credible third-party certifying agencies," said Craig Henderson, CEO, and founder of Extract Labs. "Adding USDA Organic products to our line, as well as the Leaping Bunny Certification, is a huge milestone for us in that it further solidifies our mission to provide reliable cannabinoid products at an affordable price."

A passed USDA Organic inspection verifies that companies and products comply with the organic regulations and allows producers to sell, label, and represent their products as organic. Leaping Bunny Certified companies guaranteed their products are free of animal testing at all stages of development.

About Extract Lab

From plant to product, Extract Labs is committed to researching, developing, and manufacturing the highest quality hemp products with a shared vision of plant-based wellness accessible to all. Using only certified organic ingredients and sustainably grown hemp, their diverse product line of over 100 SKUs features a wide variety of minor cannabinoids specially formulated to promote consumer wellness. Extract Labs now carries USDA Organic, Leaping Bunny, in addition to Vegan, Kosher, and Halal certifications. Additional information about the company and its online store can be found at www.ExtractLabs.com .

