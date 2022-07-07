BD TO ANNOUNCE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE:BDX) announced today that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A news release will be issued at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and will be available at www.bd.com/investors, along with related presentation materials. The news release and presentation materials will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on August 4, 2022 to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD's investor relations website at www.bd.com/investors and a replay will be available shortly after the call at the same website.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in BD's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

