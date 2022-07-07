American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Invites People to Participate in the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk

Join Efforts to Help Save Lives and Bring Hope to Those Affected by Suicide

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk, an annual event that helps prevent suicide as well as bring hope to those affected by suicide. Sponsored by the Illinois chapter of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the walk will be held at Montrose Harbor from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on September 17, 2022.

The Chicagoland Walk is one of hundreds held in cities throughout the country. These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health.

"In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way," said Angela Cummings, AFSP Illinois Area Executive Director. "The annual walk provides an outlet for the community to come together to provide support, share their stories whether they have been struggling themselves or know someone who has been affected, and work toward suicide prevention. It is a powerful day."

Participants can sign up as individuals or as a team. Every dollar raised from the Chicagoland Walk allows AFSP to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide. Since the first walk was held in 2004, events like the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk have provided a platform to create awareness about mental health issues.

Nationally, nine in ten individuals who die by suicide were living with a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death, with these conditions often being undiagnosed or untreated. As a leading cause of death, suicide is a public health problem, but can be prevented through education and advocacy. Research shows that there is no single cause for suicide, and suicide risk increases when several health factors and life stressors converge to create an experience of hopelessness and despair. People can learn the warning signs at afsp.org/signs.

One of this year's corporate sponsors is Compass Health Center.

"Compass is excited to partner once again with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to support their goal of reducing suicide 20% by 2025," said Dr. Claudia Welke, MD, Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist, Chief Medical Officer, Compass Health Center. "We are grateful to be walking both virtually and in person this year with one important stride in mind: we must ALL take action to reduce the rate of suicides. The overall rate of suicide has increased by more than 30% in the last 20 years, and we know it doesn't discriminate. However, it is important to understand that it is preventable. At Compass, we are all too familiar with those struggling with suicidal thoughts and it is our mission to provide the lifesaving treatment that so many desperately need through partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs."

AFSP and its Illinois Chapter are dedicated to improved research, education and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

