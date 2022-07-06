VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTCQB: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first commercial production run of its Vicious Citrus cannabis infused lemonade. Availability is anticipated this summer in multiple provinces across Canada, including in Ontario, which has made an initial purchase order of 10,500 units for late July delivery; more than 1,100 retail cannabis store licences have been issued in Ontario, making it by far the most lucrative cannabis market in Canada. Xebra has engaged a national cannabis sales & marketing agency to introduce and support the growth of Vicious Citrus Lemonade to Canadian cannabis retailers.

"This maiden production run represents a significant milestone for our beverage business", said Jay Garnett, CEO of Xebra. "We expect Vicious Citrus to connect with engaged consumers and quickly become a leader in the Canadian cannabis-infused beverage space."

Vicious Citrus is a non-carbonated THC infused lemonade beverage, with a tangy Citrus flavour and a 5:1 THC / CBN ratio. With the maximum amount of psychoactive cannabinoids allowed in any Canadian listed beverage, Vicious Citrus combines 10mg of THC with 2mg of CBN (Cannabinol). Vicious Citrus is one of only a few beverages in Canada containing CBN, a unique cannabinoid that is booming in interest across North America.

Xebra Launches Vicious Citrus THC/CBN Lemonade (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Xebra expects to launch additional Vicious Citrus cannabis infused beverages into the Canadian market later this year and into 2023. In addition, Xebra is evaluating opportunities to introduce Vicious Citrus and other Cannabis infused beverage brands into other countries.

ABOUT XEBRA

Xebra is a cannabis cultivation and product company, with global brands and intellectual property. Our focus includes beverages, wellness and leisure. Xebra is an absolute first mover in the Mexican cannabis sector. In Canada, Xebra is launching its unique Vicious Citrus THC/CBN Lemonade in August 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Jay Garnett

CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, these include, without limitation, statements regarding Xebra Brands Ltd.'s expectations in respect of its ability to successfully execute its business plan or business model; its ability to provide economic, environmental, social, or any benefits of any type, in the communities it operates in or may operate it in the future; its ability to be a first mover in a country, or to obtain or retain government licenses, permits or authorizations in general, or specifically in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere; its ability to successfully apply for and obtain trademarks and other intellectual property in any jurisdiction; its ability to be cost competitive; its ability to commercialize, cultivate, grow, or process hemp or cannabis in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere and related plans and timing; its ability to manufacture cannabis beverages, wellness products, or other products; its ability to commercialize or sell cannabis beverages, wellness products, or other products, in Mexico, Colombia, Canada, the Netherlands, or elsewhere; its ability to launch, commercialize or to sell Vicious Citrus Lemonade or any additional cannabis infused beverage brands or products, at any time, in any jurisdiction, and its related plans and claims, including market interest; its ability to commercialize or to sell Elements wellness products in any jurisdiction at any time; its ability to create wellness products that have a therapeutic effect or benefit; plans for future growth and the direction of the business; financial projections including expected revenues, gross profits, and EBITDA (which is a non-GAAP financial measure); plans to increase product volumes, the capacity of existing facilities, supplies from third party growers and contractors; expected growth of the cannabis industry generally; management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions in general, including manufacturing costs, production activity and market potential in Mexico or any jurisdiction; events or developments that XEBRA expects to take place in the future; general economic conditions; and other risk factors described in the prospectus of the Company dated September 30, 2021. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking information and statements. The words "aim", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "intends", "continue", "plans", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XEBRA as of the dates of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the inability of XEBRA to generate sufficient revenues or to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plan; changes in government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in various countries; risks associated with agriculture and cultivation activities generally, including inclement weather, access to supply of seeds, poor crop yields, and spoilage; compliance with import and export laws of various countries; significant fluctuations in cannabis prices and transportation costs; the risk of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; inability to identify, negotiate and complete a potential acquisition for any reason; the ability to retain key employees; dependence on third parties for services and supplies; non-performance by contractual counter-parties; general economic conditions; and the continued growth in global demand for cannabis products and the continued increase in jurisdictions legalizing cannabis; the impact of DTC eligibility, or lack of, on the liquidity of the shares of XEBRA and the timely receipt of regulatory approval for license applications. In addition, there is no assurance Xebra will: be a low-cost producer or exporter; obtain a dominant market position in any jurisdiction; have products that will be unique; launch Vicious Citrus "OG" or other Vicious Citrus SKUs; or monetize any asset sales from its Colombian and Dutch subsidiaries. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and XEBRA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the foregoing except as required by law. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies could affect XEBRA's actual performance and cause its actual performance to differ materially from what has been expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, XEBRA. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those set out in such statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xebra Brands Ltd.