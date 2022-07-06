CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES GROWTH IN TAMPA AREA WITH NEW LOCATION IN WESLEY CHAPEL, FLORIDA

- Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening with free chicken salad for a year

to first 100 guests on July 20 -

ATLANTA, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Wesley Chapel, Florida, which will feature a drive-thru and patio dining. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick's 31st restaurant in the Sunshine State and continued growth in the Tampa area. Located at 25038 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Chicken Salad Chick Wesley Chapel will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, July 20, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewswire)

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, July 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year! The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for 52 weeks, and the next 99 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for 12 months. * Guests may arrive at 8 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Thursday, July 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler or Stainless-Steel Chick Water Bottle. **

Friday, July 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tote Bag. **

Saturday, July 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Large Chick Cooler. Those who can't make the first 50 giveaway can join the restaurant all day for their buy 2 get 1 free special. **

The new Wesley Chapel restaurant will be owned and operated by successful multi-unit franchise owners Tammy and Brad Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC. Introduced to Chicken Salad Chick in 2007, the Cochrans opened their first location in 2015. Just seven years later, the husband-and-wife duo are now proud owners of five locations in the Tampa area with restaurants already open in East Fowler, Lutz, South Tampa and Brandon.

"We're thrilled to expand Chicken Salad Chick to Wesley Chapel," said Tammy Cochran. "We've received such phenomenal support from the Lutz community and are really looking forward to opening our second location nearby. From our made-from-scratch menu to our warm and welcoming atmosphere, we strive to be a spot that our guests look forward to coming to. We have no doubt that our Wesley Chapel Chick family will fall in love with the food and hospitality just like we did."

Chicken Salad Chick Wesley Chapel will be open for dine-in Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., with the drive-thru open until 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download and create an account on the Craving Credits app. Once the restaurant opens, guests will receive a unique code to enter into their Craving Credits app to receive their reward. All first 100 guests must make a purchase of The Chick meal or greater value.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWesleyChapelFL/.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 205 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020 and 2021. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Paige Sclar

Fish Consulting

754-888-6309

psclar@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick