Touro University Nevada partners with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to teach life-saving critical care

Funded by the Engelstad Foundation, the program offers law enforcement medical training and equipment to save lives before emergency medical personnel are allowed onto scene

LAS VEGAS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touro University Nevada, home to Nevada's largest medical school, announces the Las Vegas Crisis Response Medical Training Program with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). The program offers comprehensive medical training and curriculum for Metro officers to help save lives in emergency crime situations in Las Vegas.

Made possible by a $1 million dollar grant from the Engelstad Foundation, the program provides one-of-a-kind, simulated reality medical training for officers, teaching them to stop life-threatening bleeds often associated with accidents, lacerations, firearm wounds, and other incidents where law enforcement is first on the scene. The medical training program also provides local first responders with Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKs), comprehensive medical kits needed to perform life-saving measures in the field.

"This collaboration allows our officers to enhance their abilities to apply critical care during any situation," said Christopher Darcy, Undersheriff, LVMPD. "The training and the Individual First Aid Kits that come with it have transformed the way our officers are taught to respond to a situation where medical care is required. Officers practice using the first aid kits on simulated human-casualty mannequins, which provide a hyper-realistic experience meant to induce stress. This means that in a real-world scenario, officers will be better prepared to render first aid to critically wounded subjects until medical personnel can arrive on scene."

"Partnering with Metro is a perfect example of how a collaboration between a medical school and a law enforcement agency can help save lives," said Shelley Berkley, Senior Vice President, Touro University. "In the past, officers were not provided with this type of life-saving training. Thanks to the Engelstad Foundation, Touro University Nevada and Metro are working together to ensure that our first responders can provide life-saving care when they arrive on scene. We believe this program may be one of the first-of-its-kind in the nation, and we hope that it serves as a model to other municipalities as we work together to make our communities safer."

More than 1,200 Metro officers have already completed the training program, with 700 more officers expected to complete the training by September.

"Just as we strongly believe in the importance of hands-on training for our medical students through lab coursework and residency programs, we believe that law enforcement should receive hands-on medical training that allows them to provide on-the-spot critical care," said Dr. Andrew Priest, Campus President and Provost of Touro University Nevada. "This partnership supports Touro University Nevada's mission of providing quality healthcare and education programs in concert with the Judaic commitment to social justice, intellectual pursuit and service to humanity. And while our hope is to never come across a situation that requires such training, we want our community's first responders to be equipped and ready to save as many lives as possible."

The first phase of the program includes training for all Metro commands, encompassing nearly 3,000 officers. The training program is administered at the new Joint Emergency Training Institute (JETI), a high-tech, reality-based training center for law enforcement in east Las Vegas.

The JETI is the permanent home to LVMPD's Multi-Assault, Counter Terrorism Action Capabilities team (MACTAC). Through this program, Touro aims to provide training to all existing and incoming law enforcement personnel in the Valley, with training made available for additional agencies as well. The university is seeking additional private funds to expand the medical training program.

"This program means a lot to our officers, especially given the recent tragedies our country and our world have endured, including the October 1, 2017 incident in Las Vegas - an event that served in large part as the genesis for our new world-class training center," said Capt. Reggie Rader of Metro's Organizational Development Bureau. "Our officers are expanding their skills and knowledge in stopping bleeds from critical wounds, triage care, emergency care, and hospital transfers, to name a few. These skills can be the difference-maker in reducing deaths and improving outcomes both during daily medical emergencies where officers are first to the scene as well as situations involving violent crime."

ABOUT TOURO UNIVERSITY NEVADA

Touro University Nevada (Touro) is Nevada's largest school of medicine and largest school of physician assistant studies, fully accredited, and a private, non-profit, Jewish-sponsored institution. Opened in 2004, Touro was established to help address critical needs in health care and education and as a resource for community service throughout the state. Its mission is to provide quality education programs in the fields of healthcare and education in concert with the Judaic commitment to social justice, intellectual pursuit, and service to humanity. Touro is home to more than 1,500 students in a wide variety of degree programs including osteopathic medicine, physician assistant studies, education, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and medical health sciences. The University's Henderson campus includes a multi-specialty health center for the public that accepts all health insurance and the multi-disciplinary Sharon Sigesmund Pierce and Stephen Pierce Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities. For more information on Touro, visit www.tun.touro.edu or call 702-777-8687.

ABOUT LVMPD

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is the largest police agency in the state of Nevada serving approximately 1.7 million residents and 32-million visitors a year. The agency employs 4,700 police employees and 1,300 detention employees. LVMPD is committed to our mission to protect the community through prevention, partnership and professional service. That commitment and dedication extends to the millions of visitors that Las Vegas plays host to each year.

Officer Charles Huff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) teaches fellow officers how to properly apply a tourniquet during a simulated training demonstration at the LVMPD’s Joint Emergency Training Institute (JETI) in Las Vegas. Thanks to a partnership with Touro University Nevada, the largest medical school in the state, and a $1 million grant from the Engelstad Foundation, LVMPD officers are provided with simulated medical training and equipment to help them save lives during emergency situations. (PRNewswire)

Officer James Rude of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) teaches fellow officers life-saving techniques during a simulated training demonstration at the LVMPD’s Joint Emergency Training Institute (JETI) in Las Vegas. The comprehensive medical training is provided in partnership with Touro University Nevada, the largest medical school in the state, and a $1 million grant from the Engelstad Foundation. More than 1,200 LVMPD officers have already completed the training, with 700 more officers expected to complete the training by September. (PRNewswire)

Sgt. Justin Van Nest of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) displays an Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) provided by Touro University Nevada in partnership with a $1 million grant from the Engelstad Foundation. This partnership between a medical school, a private foundation, and a law enforcement agency, is the first-of-its kind in the nation. Every LVMPD officer who completes their specialized, simulated medical training is provided with an IFAK, which helps them deliver critical, life-saving care during emergency situations. The October 1, 2017 shooting in Las Vegas served, in large part, as the genesis for the LVMPD’s new world-class training center where this specialized training is provided. (PRNewswire)

