Galderma and Children's Skin Disease Foundation Celebrate Decade-Long Partnership

Committed to advancing dermatology for every skin story, Galderma continues steadfast support of Camp Wonder, an annual sleepaway camp for children with life-threatening skin diseases

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma is entering its tenth year of partnership with Camp Wonder. Founded by the Children's Skin Disease Foundation (CSDF), Camp Wonder is a medically-staffed summer camp program for children ages 7 to 16 with serious skin diseases. Since beginning the partnership in 2012, Galderma and the CSDF have strived to elevate awareness of these critical skin conditions impacting countless children. To date, Galderma has donated more than $1.7 million and approximately 50,000 Cetaphil products to the Camp Wonder infirmary, along with supporting on the ground annually via company volunteers.

"Our 10-year commitment to Camp Wonder is an integral part of who we are at Galderma, illustrating our mission of advancing dermatology for every skin story," said Lisa Morris, General Manager of the U.S. Business Unit, Galderma. "These kids are so inspiring, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to witness this incredible program first-hand when I visit this summer. We're proud to support CSDF and look forward to doing so for many years to come."

Camp Wonder was founded in 2011 by Francesca Tenconi, who herself was diagnosed with pemphigus foliaceus at age 11. Motivated by her personal experience with skin disease, she sought to create a safe space for children dealing with severe skin conditions, giving these kids an opportunity to attend summer camp when they may not have been able to otherwise given the medical needs associated with their diagnoses.

"Galderma plays a crucial role in the success of Camp Wonder and our ability to offer as many children as possible this experience. They're such a unique partner in that they truly embody our organization's mission, and we've worked hand-in-hand to raise awareness of skin diseases that so often go undiscussed," said Francesca Tenconi, founder of the Children's Skin Disease Foundation. "So many families affected by skin disease face heavy financial burdens so fundraising dollars truly make all the difference. Camp, including travel, is free for each and every child who attends, thanks in large part to donations from companies like Galderma."

Since its inception, more than 2,000 children have benefited from the Camp Wonder experience. This year, Camp will take place July 2 to July 8, 2022 at a new campsite near Atlanta, Georgia, where campers will have the opportunity to participate in traditional summer camp activities including horseback riding, arts and crafts, and even going to "prom."

"Diseases like vitiligo, pemphigoid, Epidermolysis Bullosa, ichthyosis, ectodermal dysplasia, and Gorlin Syndrome may not be well known, but they can severely impact a child's everyday life. Camp Wonder allows these kids to forget about being 'patients' and simply be kids, giving them a week where they can escape the physical and mental challenges that come with skin disease and truly be themselves," said Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, board-certified dermatologist and Cetaphil partner. "Cetaphil is a brand I've relied on for years, especially for my patients with the utmost sensitive skin, so I couldn't be prouder to work with Galderma to drive further awareness and education around these efforts."

In addition to monetary and product donations, Galderma assists annually on the ground via a group of employee volunteers who spend the week supporting these amazing kids at Camp. Further, Galderma sponsors the annual Wonder Run, a 5K race that will take place near the company's new headquarters in Dallas this October, where 100% of registration fees and donations go directly toward the CSDF and Camp Wonder. For more information and to learn how to support Camp Wonder, follow along on Cetaphil's Instagram @CetaphilUS or visit www.csdf.org/camp-wonder .

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market though Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us .

About Camp Wonder

Camp Wonder was co-founded by Francesca Tenconi and Drs. Stefani Takahashi (USC Dermatology) and Jenny Kim (UCLA Dermatology) in 2001. At age 11, Francesca was diagnosed with pemphigus foliaceus, a rare skin disease. Throughout her treatment she met other kids who suffered from skin problems and wanted to find ways to help them. In May 2000 on her 16th birthday, Francesca asked friends and family to donate money to help her start a charity in lieu of giving her gifts. Four days later, the Children's Skin Disease Foundation (CSDF) was formed. CSDF joined forces with Drs. Kim and Takahashi to establish Camp Wonder—a summer program where children with serious and fatal skin diseases can just be kids. Additionally, CSDF provides family assistance, through Wonder Wish. For more information: www.csdf.org or follow on Instagram @csdfcampwonder.

