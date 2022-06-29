WOVEN PLANET HOLDINGS APPOINTS JOHN ABSMEIER TO BE CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Joins deep leadership bench leading accelerating software and technology development program

TOKYO and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. ("Woven Planet"), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation ("Toyota"), today announced that John Absmeier will join the Company as chief technology officer, effective July 25, 2022. He will report to Woven Planet CEO James Kuffner.

(PRNewswire)

Toyota created Woven Planet to help accelerate its transformation to a mobility company through the development of products and services that can improve quality of life by reinventing mobility for people, goods, and services. Absmeier's hiring reflects the growth of Woven Planet's software engineering and technology development capabilities following its acquisition of Lyft Level 5, CARMERA, and Renovo Motors in 2021.

As CTO, Absmeier will apply his deep experience in the automotive and software industries to oversee the company's technical direction. In addition to advising on the adoption of new technologies, he will lead Woven Planet's engineering teams and the company's Security and IT divisions, splitting his time between Japan and the United States.

COMMENT FROM JAMES KUFFNER, CEO, WOVEN PLANET

"I am thrilled to welcome John to Woven Planet. His outstanding academic credentials, proven leadership, and extensive automotive, technology, and business experience makes him an incredible asset as we accelerate the development of advanced mobility products and services. Moreover, his servant leadership principles and values align very closely with who we are and what we believe is possible through mobility."

COMMENT FROM JOHN ABSMEIER, CTO, WOVEN PLANET

"I am honored and humbled to serve as Woven Planet's Chief Technology Officer," said John Absmeier. "It is an opportunity of a lifetime to help accelerate the company's mission to deliver safe, intelligent, human-centered mobility to all. Together with Toyota, we will delight customers with new and meaningful mobility experiences today and into the future. I look forward to helping in every way and with everyone along this amazing journey."

Absmeier is a technology forward business leader with more than 25 years of experience leading software and technology programs at both start-ups and publicly traded companies globally. John joins Woven Planet from Lear Corporation, where he led all aspects of innovation and technology as the Chief Technology Officer. He previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Harman International and Vice President of Smart Machines at Samsung Electronics, where he led the acquisition of Harman by Samsung. He started his career at Delphi, where he held multiple roles of increasing responsibility, including Managing Director of Delphi Labs @ Silicon Valley and Autonomous Driving as well as Business Director for Electronic Controls and Electrification in Asia-Pacific. Absmeier served in the U.S. Marine Corps and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, and Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Management of Technology from the University of California at Berkeley. He also serves on the board of directors of Sensata Technologies, the California Mobility Center, and Voltaiq companies.

ABOUT WOVEN PLANET

Woven Planet is building the safest mobility in the world. A subsidiary of Toyota, Woven Planet innovates and invests in new technologies, software, and business models that transform how we live, work and move. With a focus on automated driving, robotics, and Woven City, Woven Planet builds on Toyota's legacy of trust to deliver secure, connected, reliable, and sustainable mobility solutions for all.

Learn more at https://www.woven-planet.global/en

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Woven Planet