Goli Nutrition Ranked Twice as Top Performer in IRI's 2021 New Product Pacesetters Report

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli Nutrition Inc. ("Goli®"), the pioneering wellness company recognized for its award-winning supplement portfolio and as America's #1 Apple Cider Vinegar Brand and #1 Ashwagandha Vitamin Brand¹, is honored in the top 10 of IRI®'s 2021 New Product Pacesetters. Joining the ranks as one of the year's most successful new product launches, Goli placed top ten on the list for new product launches in all consumer packaged goods and top five for non-food launches.

"We are thrilled to be included on this coveted list of the year's top CPG brand launches," said Goli Co-founder, Michael Bitensky. "The IRI 2021 New Product Pacesetters Report reflects what consumers care about most when making informed purchases. We are committed every day to simplify health for people around the world – consistently bringing to market innovative products driven by consumer needs, with a focus on delicious taste, powerful ingredients and real results. This list shows we are hitting the mark with our customers, further establishing Goli's position as a category leader, committed to changing the wellness space for the better."

IRI is a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies. The New Product Pacesetters™ report features the top new food and beverage and non-food product launches from 2021, based on insights from IRI's powerful suite of analytical and decision-making tools, as well as a comprehensive consumer attitudes survey.

In addition to its pursuit to provide innovative products that make daily supplements simple and delicious, Goli is committed to playing a profound role in giving back and supporting the health of our planet as well as underserved communities through Goli® for Good. For every order placed on goli.com, a 6-month supply of essential vitamins is donated to a child in need through its partnership with non-profit Vitamin Angels. Additionally, for every order placed on goli.com, a tree is planted on behalf of each customer through its partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, helping to provide fair wage employment to impoverished communities and global reforestation.

For more information on the IRI 2021 New Product Pacesetters Report, please visit www.iriworldwide.com. To find additional information on Goli products, please visit www.goli.com . To learn more about Goli® for Good, please visit www.goli.com/pages/goli-for-good .

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! The award-winning products can be found in more than 90,000 stores across 115 countries including the world's leading retailers: CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Amazon and many more. To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit goli.com

About Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels is a public health non-profit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes for the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – who are underserved by existing systems. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 70 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org .

About Eden Reforestation Projects

Eden Reforestation Projects is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to provide fair wage employment to impoverished villagers as agents of global forest restoration. They work with local communities to restore forests on a massive scale, thereby creating jobs, protecting ecosystems and helping mitigate climate change. To learn more, visit edenprojects.org.

About IRI

IRI unifies technology, analytics and data to reinvent how people and companies make decisions, take action and optimize performance. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI helps to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com .

