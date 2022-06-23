Worldwide Express Partners with Richmond Raceway for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race Entitlement

Summer Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race Named the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation

DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Express (WWEX) and Richmond Raceway have partnered on the entitlement of the summer NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on Saturday, Aug. 13. The official name of the first-ever Camping World Truck Series Playoff race at America's Premier Short Track will be the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation. As part of the entitlement, Worldwide Express will share their gratitude to their freight and parcel carrier partners.

"We welcome Worldwide Express for their first entitlement partnership in NASCAR with the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race at Richmond Raceway," said Lori Collier Waran, Richmond Raceway President. "As Worldwide Express continues to grow its presence in NASCAR as part of its 30th anniversary, we look forward to introducing their brand as part of the iconic fan experience at America's Premier Short Track."

"As we deepen our relationship with NASCAR and work toward further involvement in the sport, we are excited to put our name on the race in Richmond," said Worldwide Express President Rob Rose. "Our CEO Tom Madine and I both have ties to Virginia and many of our carrier partners have their homebase in the region, so the entitlement just makes good sense for us. The logistics and supply chain world have been chaotic the past year and our business wouldn't be possible without those carriers, so this is a unique opportunity to say thank you to them leading up to and during the race."

Through its WWEX Racing program, Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, earlier this year announced a multi-year partnership with Trackhouse Racing as a primary sponsor on the No. 1 driven by Ross Chastain and No. 99 driven by Daniel Suarez. The brands also serve as the full-season, primary partner with Niece Motorsports on the No. 40 driven by Dean Thompson, the No. 41 driven by Ross Chastain for four Camping World Truck Series races and the No. 42 driven by Carson Hocevar in eight Camping World Truck Series races, which includes the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway. For more information on WWEX Racing, visit www.wwexracing.com.

Founded in 1992, Worldwide Express began as a franchisor with the goal of providing unmatched shipping logistics services to the small and medium-sized business (SMB) community. In the three decades since, the Worldwide Express family of brands has become a top-ranked, full-service logistics provider and the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in North America, with customers spanning from SMBs to the Fortune 100.

Together, Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers offer market-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. With the company's unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 115,000 shippers benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains. The company will manage more than 35 million shipments in 2022 through its network of carrier partners, including over 65 leading LTL carriers and more than 85,000 truckload carriers. To learn more about Worldwide Express, visit wwex.com.

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 115,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 65 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more, visit www.wwex.com.

