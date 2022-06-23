FIRSTavenue Appoints Nick Chronias to Lead Capital Solutions Group Serving the Growing Private Funds Secondaries Market

Dedicated group focuses specifically on emerging private credit and private infrastructure secondaries markets, building on firm's deep asset class experience

LONDON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRSTavenue, a leading global private funds placement agent and investment advisory firm, today announced Nick Chronias, Partner, has been appointed Global Head of the Capital Solutions Group dedicated to servicing the growing private funds secondary market. Based in London, Chronias was previously co-Head of Private Placements for FIRSTavenue.

The Capital Solutions Group builds on FIRSTavenue's deep experience in private credit and private infrastructure by focusing specifically on the secondaries markets within these asset classes.

"Private credit and private infrastructure secondaries are at an inflection point, as the underlying markets mature to the point where they can support an active secondary market for LP interests and GP solutions," said Paul Buckley, CEO and Managing Partner of FIRSTavenue. "In this context, we see a compelling opportunity for FIRSTavenue to provide specialized solutions to clients navigating this dynamic landscape."

"This is an exciting time for both FIRSTavenue and the markets we serve," said Chronias. "We believe that the Capital Solutions Group can continue its role as a first mover as credit and infrastructure secondaries begin to catch up to private equity secondaries markets. We look forward to providing focused advice to existing and new clients."

About FIRSTavenue

FIRSTavenue is a leading global placement agent and advisory firm. We are focused on raising capital for private funds and companies and providing advice on private secondary transactions. FIRSTavenue operates across three asset classes: private credit, private equity, and infrastructure. We are a team of over 45 professionals based in five offices across the globe.

