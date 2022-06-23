BLADEX ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

PANAMA CITY, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. ("Bladex" or the "Bank"; NYSE: BLX) announced today the appointment of Mr. Carlos Daniel Raad as new Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations.

Mr. Raad has more than 18 years of professional experience in the financial sector, with a successful career in Bancolombia where he served in various positions, most recently as Director of Investor Relations. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from Universidad de Los Andes, Colombia, with the international exchange program of IE Business School, Spain.

"We are excited to welcome Carlos, an experienced and seasoned investor relations professional, to Bladex. His experience working to communicate strategy and growth opportunities externally will of great value as we continue to strengthen our relations with the investor community. The entire organization is very enthusiastic about his addition to the team". said Jorge Salas, Bladex CEO.

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing of its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries, commercial banks and financial institutions, and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

For further information on Bladex, please access its website at www.bladex.com or contact:

Jessica Janson – Vice President Corporate Communications

E-mail address: jjanson@bladex.com

Head Office Address: Torre V, Business Park, Avenida La Rotonda, Urb. Costa del Este

Panama, Republic of Panama

