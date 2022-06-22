With 18 Additional Awards from G2, RollWorks Stands Out as the Leading Account-Based Marketing Partner for Go-to-Market Success

With 18 Additional Awards from G2, RollWorks Stands Out as the Leading Account-Based Marketing Partner for Go-to-Market Success

User reviews spotlight ABM leader's personalization, targeting, and ease of use

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , continues its market innovation leadership and momentum as a trusted partner for companies looking to accelerate revenue growth with ABM. The company announced it has received 18 leader and high performer awards in the G2 Summer Grid® Report.

(PRNewsfoto/NextRoll Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In the G2 Summer 2022 Grid Report, RollWorks received 9 leader and 9 high performer awards across Account-based Advertising, Account-based Analytics, Account-based Management, Account-based Orchestration, Buyer Intent Data Tools, Cross-Channel Advertising, Display Advertising, Marketing Account Intelligence, Market Intelligence, Retargeting, and Social Media Advertising categories. G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly, and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

RollWorks averages 4.4 out of 5 stars in user reviews and has been consistently named a Leader by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services. Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

RollWorks is a great solution for companies looking to start an ABM strategy on a budget…I appreciate how simple it is to set up and launch campaigns. You can be sure you're targeting the proper folks with an accurate algorithm. I really like how I can check on spending and efficacy on a regular basis and make any required adjustments. " - Inside Sales Executive " -

Rollworks helps you intimately target users from your targeted accounts list on multiple advertising platforms in a highly effective way. I love the reporting capabilities of the platform. The ability to really dig deep into the micro-interactions from accounts and contacts across your targeted accounts list." - Digital Marketing Manager " -

RollWorks was also included in G2's Winter 2022 Report as an Account-Based Platform leader for the seventh consecutive quarter, a Momentum leader for the sixth consecutive quarter, and Highest User Adoption. The company received nine additional badges, including Easiest to Use Small Business and Highest User Adoption Mid-Market.

To learn more about RollWorks can help you streamline your own ABM operations and drive more revenue, visit www.rollworks.com .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Rossiter

press@rollworks.com

480.749.4324

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RollWorks