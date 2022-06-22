WAVE Bringing Wireless Depot Charging to Oregon with Expanded Order from Josephine Community Transit

Oregon transit agency looks to WAVE for simpler, space-saving wireless depot charging.

The four 125kW wireless systems will replace the need for any plug-in chargers in Josephine Community Transit's depot.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAVE , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and developer of high-power, wireless inductive charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, today announced Josephine Community Transit (JCT) expanded its original order from a single charger to four 125kW depot chargers in Grants Pass, Oregon. In addition to installing WAVE's wireless charging system, Ideanomics Energy will manage all construction related to deploying the depot charging systems.

WAVE by Ideanomics (PRNewswire)

"Having run our electric buses with plug-in chargers for a few years now, we've experienced first-hand the challenges of managing cables," said Scott Chancey, Transit Manager of Josephine Community Transit. "Replacing plugs-ins with WAVE will allow us to expand our fleet within our existing space while bringing park-and-charge simplicity to our depot operations."

Transit agency space and labor constraints become more pronounced as they scale from small trial stages to operating an entire electric fleet. Plug-in charging infrastructure relies on extensive manual labor and occupies precious space in tight parking areas.

"Going electric within their existing depot space is one of the major challenges transit agencies face right now," said WAVE CEO Aaron Gillmore. "Flush to the ground and automated, our depot solution eliminates real estate and safety concerns that come with pedestals and cables. Josephine represents another step towards a much-needed simplification of charging infrastructure."

Expected to be operational by mid-2023, the four WAVE systems will power four Complete Coach Works (CCW) zero-emission propulsion system (ZEPS) buses, replacing the need for any plug-in chargers in the depot.

"The 125kW depot system is based on the proven 250kW opportunity charging systems installed at transit agencies across the U.S," said Mike Masquelier, WAVE's Chief Technology Officer. "Bus operators just park over the charging pad, and the system takes care of the rest. When the batteries reach the targeted charge level, the system powers down, and the bus is ready to go. This translates into operational efficiencies that simply aren't possible with plug-in systems."

Josephine Community Transit operates fixed and commuter routes in the city of Grants Pass, Oregon and across Rogue Valley. In 2019, JCT began its zero-emission journey by purchasing two remanufactured ZEPS buses from Complete Coach Works.

WAVE has long-standing operations with transit agencies like Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA), Contra Costa County Transit Authority (CCCTA) in California, and Twin Transit in Washington. WAVE's wireless on-route charging helped AVTA become the first all-electric transit agency in North America, with 12 wireless charging systems installed over 100 square miles and delivering well over 4GWh to date, the largest deployment of its kind in the U.S. More recently, WAVE implemented a new wireless charging installation at Universal Studios Hollywood, powering the new electric trams for the world-famous Studio Tours.

About WAVE, Inc.

With a global-leading number of high-power, rigorously proven inductive charging systems deployed, WAVE enables commercial fleet operators with a faster, easier way to extend the range of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles. Founded in 2011, with systems ranging from 125kW to 500kW, WAVE makes tomorrow's EV charging technology available today. Learn more at www.waveipt.com .

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit: https://ideanomics.com .

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018

ir@ideanomics.com

Allison Matthews, Skyya PR for Ideanomics

allison@skyya.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WAVE, Inc.