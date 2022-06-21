Sun, Surf and Sand - Why Your Phone Hates Summer "Break"

Asurion® Data Shows Summer Surge in Phone Peril Peaks on July 4th

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here, and for many that means pool days, popsicles and Fourth of July fireworks. But at America's largest tech care company, Asurion®, summer is known for something else: a surge in phone accidents.

Asurion looked at phone repair data from its network of 750+ Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™ and uBreakiFix® by Asurion stores, as well as claims data from its phone protection plans, and saw an 80% swell in water-related phone issues last summer, plus a 10% "bump" in cracked screens and a 65% surge in unrecoverable phones – those lost where they cannot be retrieved (think the bottom of a lake or dropped off a cliff). Beyond phones, the stores also see waterlogged tablets, e-readers and even laptops in the summer months as people take their work poolside.

The "summer surge" in tech accidents peaks on July 4th, which Asurion has identified as the most dangerous day of the year for phones, followed by Memorial Day and Labor Day. Last year, the company saw 48% more phone accidents on the Fourth than any other day of the year.

No one wants to be without their phone – in fact, Americans now check their phones 352 times a day on average, and 60% said they could only go a day or less without their phones[1]. To keep your phone safe this summer, Asurion Experts recommend the following:

Remember, no phone is waterproof. Many of today's phones are water resistant, meaning they can resist water penetration to some degree, but you shouldn't take them swimming. Instead of trusting a plastic sandwich baggie to protect your phone, get a plastic phone pouch – they're just as easy and much more effective. They even make floating versions so you can quickly retrieve your phone if it goes overboard. If your phone does take a plunge, skip the rice. While rice can draw out some of the water, it leaves behind water vapor, which can cause the internal components to corrode over time, leading to more issues down the road. Silica gel packets tend to work better, but they're still a short-term solution. The best thing you can do is bring the device to an Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions or uBreakiFix by Asurion store, where an expert repair technician will fully disassemble the phone, clean and dry each component and reassemble the device, giving you the best chance at a long-term fix. The type of water matters. Salt and chlorine accelerate corrosion, so if you drop your phone in the ocean or pool, it's even more important to get the device properly cleaned and dried as soon as possible. Fix your broken phone screen. A cracked screen makes your phone more vulnerable to liquid damage, even from summer humidity, which can seep through the cracks and slowly damage the phone. Take added precautions on the Fourth. Add alternate contact information to your lock screen to Add alternate contact information to your lock screen to triple your chances of having a lost phone returned to you. Always backup your data. Schedule regular backups for added peace of mind in case your phone is lost, stolen or damaged beyond repair.

If your phone needs to be repaired or replaced, Asurion protection plans through many of the leading wireless carriers offer come-to-you repair or same-day replacement options. Don't have a protection plan? Visit any of the more than 750 Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions and uBreakiFix by Asurion stores across the U.S. for professional tech fixes, complete with free diagnostics, a low-price guarantee and a 1-year limited warranty.

About Asurion

As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology, to ensure our 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. We provide insurance, repair, replacement, installation and 24/7 support for everything from cellphones to laptops and household appliances. Our experts are available online, on the phone, at one of our more than 750 stores, or can even come to you.

[1] *Asurion-sponsored survey by Market Research Firm Dynata conducted March 2–9, 2022, of 1,965 U.S. adults (18+) representative of the U.S. population.

