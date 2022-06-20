Dragonfly Fintech named finalist for the G20 TechSprint 2022 CBDC Challenge

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly has won a place in the final round of the third G20 TechSprint global challenge. This year's challenge focuses on central bank digital currency (CBDC) following Saudi's 2020 RegTech and SupTech, and Italy's 2021 Green Finance. This year's competition is held as part of Indonesia's G20 presidency which will culminate in the G20 Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Bali in November 2022.

Dragonfly Fintech is an innovative fintech solution provider utilizing its proprietary blockchain platform to address clients’ unmet digital needs in the banking and capital markets, advancing the nascent neobanking industry globally. Tomorrow’s banking is here! (PRNewswire)

The G20 TechSprint global competition which is jointly organized by Bank Indonesia and Bank of International Settlement Innovation Hub focuses on the development and showcasing of retail and wholesale CBDC as a viable solution in three core areas: issuance, wholesale, retail, and distribution of CBDC; financial inclusion through the use of CBDC; and CBDC as an improved means of interoperability among participating sovereign payment systems.

"We are honored that we have been chosen as a finalist in the issuance, wholesale, retail, and distribution of the CBDC segment. We are about serving the future unmet needs of the industry with innovative blockchain powered solutions. This growth opportunity allows us to illustrate how Dragonfly simplifies digital banking covering the entire spectrum from monetary policy making to wholesale, settlement, and retail distribution in an interoperable system," comments Lon Wong, Founder and CEO of Singapore-based Dragonfly Fintech.

Dragonfly is also excited about the increased visibility on the world stage as a cutting-edge Asian fintech leader first conceptualized in 2015, and is rapidly expanding its footprint worldwide to engage and support other central banks in making their CBDC vision a reality.

About Dragonfly Fintech

Dragonfly Fintech is an innovative fintech solution provider utilizing the ProximaX blockchain protocol to address clients' unmet digital needs in the banking and capital markets, advancing the nascent neobanking and CBDC globally. Tomorrow's banking, today!

For more information, please visit www.dfintech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dragonfly Fintech Pte. Ltd.