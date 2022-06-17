Air Products to Participate in Qingdao Multinationals Summit 2022

Air Products Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Shandong Economic Advisory Conference as Shandong Provincial Economic Advisor

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, China, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a leading global industrial gases company serving the China market for 35 years, will participate in a series of in-person and virtual activities during the Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS) themed "Multinationals and China" to support the country's new round of development with focus on energy transition.

Air Products' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi, appointed Shandong Provincial Economic Advisor, will join the Shandong Provincial Economic Advisory Conference online on June 20. He will share Air Products' world-leading first-mover blue hydrogen projects in the U.S and Canada, its green hydrogen mega projects in Middle East, and discuss how the company is supporting hydrogen applications for mobility and industrial sectors to drive the hydrogen economy in Shandong Province in close collaboration with the local government.

In Shandong, Air Products has established a strong position since its first investment in 1995 with several operating entities, production facilities, and engineering design capability. The company has been supporting the Shandong Hydrogen Industry Medium and Long-term Development Plan, and Hydrogen into Ten Thousand Homes' demonstration project with its end-to-end hydrogen for mobility solutions.

Co-organized by China's Ministry of Commerce and Shandong Provincial Government, the Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit is an important annual event to deepen win-win cooperation among multinationals and the China governments. This year, more than 3,800 distinguished guests including senior leaders from Fortune 500 and global companies will participate in the two-day summit. The summit will also host the first Shandong Provincial Economic Advisory Conference.

During the summit, Air Products China President Saw Choon Seong and other senior executives from Government Relations and Hydrogen for Mobility will join a number of in-person and virtual activities, including meeting local senior government officials and other leaders to share insights and deepen exchanges to support the country's sustainable development; holding a roadshow themed "Pursuing Green and Low-Carbon Energy Transition under Dual Carbon Goals" to unveil the company's hydrogen for mobility brand in China; and attending a forum panel discussion titled "Hydrogen Energy Value Chain Construction and Cooperation."

"QMS provides a great platform for multinationals to exchange thoughts and discuss new trends to support the long-term development of Shandong Province and China," said Saw Choon Seong. "We have achieved great success in China for 35 years across several Five-Year Plan periods. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the governments, customers and partners to support the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, contributing to low-carbon and climate-resilient developments in Shandong Province and China in the 14th Five-Year and beyond."

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

