Point32Health Recognized as one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the Country

CANTON, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health has been named a 2022 honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to volunteer service. The award recognizes superior corporate citizenship programs and showcases how companies can use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in communities and within their companies.

"We are honored to be named to the Points of Light Civic 50 for the contributions Point32Health and our colleagues make to the communities we serve each and every day," said Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health. "Point32Health remains steadfast in our commitment to remove barriers to health care access and address health inequities to improve the well-being of communities throughout New England and beyond."

For 10 years, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

Along with Point32Health Foundation, Point32Health steps up to address issues important to communities in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island—states where Point32Health conducts business.

Point32Health recently released its 2021 Corporate Citizenship report, Creating a Shared Future. The report demonstrates how the organization is guided by the communities where it does business. It highlights business practices focused on equity and inclusion, products and services that address health disparities, and community engagement that is relevant and responsive.

Report highlights from 2021 include:

$16 million in grants, matching gifts, in-kind, sponsorships and other contributions to non-profit organizations

70+ initiatives in Health Equity Programs address disparities in our member population and communities we serve

5,369 hours of volunteer service (valued at more than $180,000 )

$1 million to 42 organizations across five states to coordinate multi-lingual vaccine education, awareness and outreach in communities of color

$1 million over five years to the Asian Community Fund, Latino Equity Fund and the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund

$500,000 to organizations and communities experiencing systemic inequities exacerbated by the pandemic

4,000 COVID-19 vaccines: Point32Health mobile vaccine unit brought information and the vaccine to communities in Massachusetts hard-hit by the pandemic.

$163,000 raised and matched through colleagues and the Foundation to support the Walk to End Alzheimer's, making Point32Health the #1 walk team in Massachusetts / New Hampshire . This is just one of many ways Point32Health is a leader in supporting programs that improve the lives of those living with Alzheimer's and their caregivers.

"Corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical for strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president & CEO of Points of Light. "Our most recent global research shows 86 percent of people say they expect companies to take action on a social issue. Companies like Point32Health are leading the way and setting an example of how you can leverage your employee talent, business models and assets to create deep impact that drives transformational change."

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To view the full report and see the full list of The Civic 50 2022 honorees, visit www.pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

About Point32Health Foundation

Building on Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation's values of service and giving, Point32Health Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. The Foundation advances equity-focused solutions in healthy aging, access to healthy food and behavioral health in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

