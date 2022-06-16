NetEase Games Announced Industry Veteran Emile Liang to Join its Montréal Studio

HANGZHOU, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES, HKEX: 9999), is excited to announce the appointment of Emile Liang as a Lead Producer of its Montréal Studio. Emile brings the studio more than two decades of rich industry expertise in triple-A game production.

Located in Quebec, Canada, NetEase Games Montréal is a significant part of the Company's global strategy. The studio is dedicated to making contact with online gamers, talent and business partners in North America, and bringing top-quality games to international markets.

As a 23-year veteran at Ubisoft, Emile has worked on seven shipped triple-A titles, the most recent of which, Far Cry 6, was nominated for multiple awards including Best Action Game at The Game Awards 2021. In his new role with NetEase Games, Emile will extend his career as a game producer, and further help NetEase Games Montréal with the development of triple-A titles.

The appointment of Emile Liang is the latest in the series of key strategic moves for NetEase Games as it sets its sights on the global market. Other initiatives include the launch of Nagoshi Studio in Japan and Jackalope Games in America earlier this year.

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), developing and operating some of the most popular mobile and PC games in markets including China and Japan. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.

